USC Football Welcomes Reggie Bush – Up News Info Los Angeles

Former USC Troja running back Reggie Bush is considered one of the greatest college football players of all time. However, due to an NCAA decision that Bush received "inadequate benefits,quot; while in school, Bush's name has been largely disassociated from the school.

Now that dissociation has come to an end. The USC Football Twitter account posted a video Wednesday morning with a compilation of Bush's best moments from his time at USC saying "Welcome Home @ReggieBush."

In a letter to Bush today, USC President Carol L. Folt told Bush: “I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your participation in our athletics program are officially removed and privileges will be granted to you. and courtesies that are given to all Trojans. soccer students. "

As part of a press release from the athletics department, new athletic director Mike Bohn said that since he was hired he was listening to former players, alumni, and fans and that there was a constant theme: the impact Bush had on the show. .

"Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, former USC students and fans everywhere," Bohn said in a statement. "I have loved meeting Reggie and many of his teammates, and I am pleased that their dissociation is over so that we can welcome him back to our family." I am sure Reggie will use his amazing platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student athletes. "

The process comes 10 years after the NCAA Violations Committee imposed sanctions on the school and abandoned the 2005 Bush Heisman Trophy victory due to "inadequate benefits." According to ESPN, the timing for reinstatement is due to a rule passed by the Offenses Committee in 2017 that "limits any mandatory decoupling between an individual and a school to 10 years."

The sanctions imposed on the school came as a result of a four-year investigation into fringe benefits that found that Bush and his family accepted cash, travel expenses, and a house in the San Diego area where his parents lived without paying rent. a year while he was a student athlete. As a result, Bush's name, stats, and awards were noted with an asterisk in the team's media guide. Bush has not been welcome on campus for the past 10 years and has not participated in the program.

Now an analyst with FOX's college football study program, there is no timeline for when his reinstatement will end.