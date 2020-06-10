US Customs and Border Protection. USA Turn to Sierra Nevada for additional multi-role fulfillment aircraft

The US Customs and Border Protection Office. USA (CBP) has awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) a contract for two additional multiple-application aircraft (MEA).

"We are honored that Customs and Border Protection continues to entrust SNC with the development of this mission-critical aircraft," said Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC's Integrated Mission Systems business. "These aircraft have proven to have specially adapted resistance and mission systems to meet the challenges of protecting the United States border."

The company also noted that SNC has been the lead engineer and systems integrator for the MEA fleet since 2009.

The MEA aircraft is a fully certified and highly missionary version of the King Air 350, equipped with a sophisticated range of active and passive sensors, technical harvesting equipment, and satellite communications capabilities. It provides integrated multi-functional special mission services to CBP and is capable of carrying out a wide range of missions. This twin-turboprop aircraft platform leverages more than 15 years of SNC's King Air modification and integration heritage and more than 800,000 hours of operational experience on special mission platforms for a wide range of military and government customers.

To date, SNC has provided a fleet of 23 other King Air 350 aircraft used to safeguard the nation as part of CBP's coordinated efforts for aviation and maritime law enforcement. SNC will continue to perform work covered by this contract from its Hagerstown, Maryland facility.