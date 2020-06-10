Universal CityWalk begins with a smooth opening for some restaurants and shops – Up News Info

Some Universal CityWalk restaurants and shops resumed operations Wednesday from noon to 8 pm in what the park called "a thoughtful reopening of stages" with improved health and safety measures.

A date has not yet been set for the reopening of the Universal Studios Hollwyood theme park, but the playbook in Los Angeles and Orlando, for both Universal and Walt Disney, has been to first open shopping areas with restaurants and shops adjacent to the parks. .

Additional locations will be added as CityWalk's gradual opening continues. Complimentary parking is available during this initial reopening period. The limited offer includes Voodoo Donut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Crepe Café, Pizza Hut & KFC, Taco Bell and Buca di Beppo, as well as Shoe Palace, Guess Accessories and Skechers.

Universal Orland theme park is ahead of California and opened on Friday. Walt Disney World in Orlando plans to open on July 11. SeaWorld in Orlando will open on June 11.

Universal does not share attendance figures, but images and comments in recent days from the first major park to be reopened showed light attendance with strict social distancing.

New health and safety measures at Universal CityWalk include a single entry point, required temperature controls and face covers, limited occupancy at all locations to help reinforce social distancing, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection at all touch points. , including chairs and tables.