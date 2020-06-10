Units of the Fort Worth apartment complex destroyed after a 2 alarm fire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – When firefighters in Fort Worth were called to an apartment complex, they came to find several units engulfed in flames.

It was just after 1:00 a.m. when Fort Worth Fire Department crews arrived at the complex in the 1400 block of Vanderbilt Street West, near Eastchase Boulevard and Interstate 30.

The flames spread from the first floor of the building to the ceiling as firefighters worked from the ground to control the 2-alarm fire: structural damage caused by the fire prevented them from entering the building.

The nearly 50 firefighters took less than an hour to control the flames.

The apartment unit received significant damage and several families are being relocated.

No resident or firefighter was injured. Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.