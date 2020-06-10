Ukraine plans to buy three divisions of Neptune's coastal missile system

Ukrainian magazine Defense Express, citing Pavlograd chemical plant director Leonid Shiman, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to buy three divisions of the Neptune RK-360MC coastal defense system with R-360 cruise missiles.

As the magazine noted, the Neptune division includes six USPU-360 launchers with 24 cruise missiles, adding that state tests of the new coastal defense system should be completed in the second quarter.

The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its nuclear warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and the speed is about 900 km / h. It is capable of reaching a height of 3m to 10m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, that is, a complete salvo of 6 launchers, with a launch interval in a salvo of 3 to 5 seconds.

– Advertising –

The complex can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coast, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.

The system can be tightly integrated and adapted to a country's adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and improves the total combat ability of the force.

Last month, the new Ukrainian coastal missile system RK-360MT Neptun conducted a successful test salvo launch of two R-360 cruise missiles from the designated area in the Odessa region to targets in the Alibey range.

As The National Interest previously reported, if successful, Neptune would be a key technical and symbolic milestone in Ukraine's missile development program. At the same time, the Neptune project is a good illustration of the complex challenges and uncertainties that await Kiev on the road to military modernization.