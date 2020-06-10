UK scientist says starting blockade a week earlier could have halved deaths

A scientist whose model helped establish Britain's coronavirus strategy says the death toll in the country could have been cut in half if the blockade had been introduced a week earlier.

Britain has the second highest number of confirmed deaths in the world from COVID-19, with more than 41,000. Including cases in which coronaviruses were suspected but not confirmed by testing, the total exceeds 50,000.

Neil Ferguson, professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told lawmakers that when key decisions were made in March, scientists underestimated how widely the virus had spread in the UK.

He told Parliament's Committee on Science and Technology overnight that "the epidemic doubled every three to four days before closure interventions were introduced," instead of the estimated five or six days in that moment.

Ferguson said that "if we had introduced blocking measures a week earlier, we would have cut the final death toll by at least half."

He also said the death toll would have been lower if nursing home residents had been protected from infection, something that did not happen.

Ferguson developed models that predicted that hundreds of thousands would die unless the United Kingdom imposed drastic restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 16, Ferguson and colleagues released a paper that suggests that even with some measures of social distancing, the UK could see 250,000 virus-related deaths and the United States with a death toll of roughly 1 million. Ferguson predicted that those numbers could more than double in both countries at worst.

The following day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised the British to work from home, if possible, and to avoid unnecessary social gatherings. On March 23, there was a national blockade that prevented people from visiting friends and family with whom they do not live.

The conservative Johnson government faces strong criticism for allegedly being slow to act against the virus. The government says it followed the advice given by scientific advisers at the time.