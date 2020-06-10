UK open-air cinemas to reopen from June 15 – Up News Info

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that outdoor venues in the UK, including open-air cinemas, can reopen from Monday (June 15).

The move comes as the country continues to gradually relax its blockade. Zoos and safari parks are also covered by the next stage. It will be necessary to maintain the rules of social distancing of people who remain two meters apart, although the government is under increasing pressure from companies to reduce this to one meter, which is in line with the guidelines of the World Organization of health.

The UK does not have a recent history of drive-in cinemas, although more are expected to emerge due to the pandemic, but open-air movie theaters, most of which open only for the summer season, are widespread. . They include Film4's popular series of screenings of new titles and repertoire at Somerset House each summer, and the Rooftop Film Club at Peckham in London.

Indoor cinemas are expected to reopen in the next phase of the shutdown reduction, which arrives on July 4 and will also cover barber shops, pubs and restaurants. Multiplex owners, including Vue and Odeon, have indicated they are targeting that date, although many independent venues have raised concerns about the feasibility of operating with the necessary restrictions.