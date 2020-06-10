Tyson Fury accepts 2021 fights with Anthony Joshua after Deontay Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury says a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua is in place, with the two heavyweight champions facing off in 2021.

Joshua regained Andy Ruiz Jr's IBF, WBA and WBO titles in December 2019, while Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in February to win the WBC belt.

Fury posted on Instagram to say a deal had been reached, though he must first win a trilogy fight against Wilder.

"I am right after hanging up the phone with (running back) Daniel Kinahan. He just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed," Fury said. "A big shout out, Dan, he did this literally on the line, a two-fight deal, Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua next year."

"One problem, I have to smash Deontay Wilder's face in the next fight, and then we get into Joshua's fight next year."

"So there we are, the Gypsy King against AJ is ready for next year, but there is an obstacle in the way called the Bronze Bomber, also known as the King Knockout, and I will attack him and hit him and then I will go up to the next fight "

Before Fury's comments, Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said the two fighters had agreed on the financial aspects of the deal.

"We are making great progress," Hearn told Sky Sports. "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking for places and dates.

"We have the mandatory Dillian Whyte that must be presented before this fight. It is fair to say that (Joshua and Fury) agree on the financial terms of the fight."

"We have been talking to MTK (of Fury's management team), giving them assurance on Joshua's side that all the details about the structure of the deal are approved on our side. And it's also on Fury's side."

"We are in a good place. It is fair to say that, in principle, both boys have accepted that fight. Two fights."

"(While) there is much to overcome in the meantime. We are moving in the right direction. I am sure both boys have given their blessing to keep the fight going."

"The hardest part of any deal is the financial element. I think we are in a great place where both boys have agreed on what should be."

"We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be resolved."

"We are moving towards a place where they can be recruited, by 2021. Both boys agree. The structure of the agreement has been presented and agreed by both parties."

Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev in October or November, but he is currently injured as he suffered a knee problem during training.

He was photographed on crutches while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford last week, with his left knee in a brace.