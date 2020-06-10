Two-alarm brush fire burns near Ventura – Up News Info Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA)

– A two-alarm fire broke out north of Ventura on Wednesday morning.

The 10-acre Elizabeth Elizabeth fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Elizabeth Road, just off Foothill Road, between the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the fire burned near power lines and spread at a moderate speed, pushed by winds of 5 mph.

There were no houses threatened, but there were power lines in the area.

Helicopters dumping water from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were assisting in the shooting.

There was no news about a cause.

Amid hot and dry conditions, several scrub fires have broken out across the region in recent days. On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in the Sepúlveda Pass area along Highway 405 in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.