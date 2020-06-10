Twitter: Twitter and Square make Juneteenth a US holiday. USA – Last News

Jack Dorsey's Twitter and mobile payments company Square is making June 19 a company holiday in the United States to celebrate June 15, commemorating the end of slavery in the country.

"Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates holidays wherever we are present," Dorsey, CEO of both companies, tweeted on Tuesday by the night.

Dorsey said June 19 is "a day of celebration, education and connection."

In her tweet that made the announcement amid widespread protests across the United States over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody, Dorsey also shared a link that provides more details on the importance of Juneteenth.

June 19 is celebrated in the United States as it was on this day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger read the "Emancipation Proclamation,quot; in Texas that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by the former President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, more than two and a half years ago, but it had little effect in Texas at the time of issuing the order due to the low presence of Union troops.

Twitter has confronted the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his controversial tweets that glorify violence after the death of African-American George Floyd.

Twitter introduced fact checks that appeared in Trump's tweets. Later, Trump signed an executive order threatening to cut protections for social media companies.

After Trump threatened the microblogging platform, Dorsey defended the fact-checking action against him.

Dorsey also defended the decision to disable a video of the Trump campaign for copyright violations, and told the President of the United States that the measure is not illegal.

