Twitter roasted Ne-Yo after he called the death of George Floyd & # 39; A sacrifice & # 39;

Theses are delicate times in which we live, and Ne-Yo learned that lesson in the most difficult way after he referred to George Floyd's death as "a sacrifice,quot; while speaking at his funeral.

"50 states protest at the same time, this man changed the world," he said. "I just want to thank George Floyd for the sacrifice so that my children can be well. I really appreciate the sacrifice."

Chauvin is now being charged with second-degree murder, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon, and is on $ 1 million bail at Oak Park Heights State Prison.

Floyd was killed by a police officer who knelt down on his next for almost 9 minutes, and although the singer's attempt was not to offend Floyd or his family, Twitter allowed him.

Check out Twitter's reaction below.