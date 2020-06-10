Twitter roasted Ne-Yo after he called the death of George Floyd & # 39; A sacrifice & # 39;

Home Entertainment Twitter roasted Ne-Yo after he called the death of George Floyd &...

Bradley Lamb
Theses are delicate times in which we live, and Ne-Yo learned that lesson in the most difficult way after he referred to George Floyd's death as "a sacrifice,quot; while speaking at his funeral.

"50 states protest at the same time, this man changed the world," he said. "I just want to thank George Floyd for the sacrifice so that my children can be well. I really appreciate the sacrifice."

