Twitter Fleets: How to get started with the new Fleets feature on Twitter

Twitter has started testing its new feature called Fleets in India. It's a new feature similar to Instagram Stories where tweets automatically disappear after 24 hours. There will be no likes, retweets, or public responses to these tweets. The new feature, according to the company, is to train more people to express their thoughts freely, since the fleets published by can only be seen in a closed space or, more precisely, in people who follow you like on Instagram.

As already mentioned, the feature is currently being tested and is only available to limited clients for both Android and iOS.

So if you want to try out this new feature and wonder how to get started, here is our step-by-step guide on how to get this feature and start using it.

How to get the fleet function

To see the Fleets feature, you will need to update your Twitter app through the respective app stores.

Steps to create a new fleet

one) Open the Twitter app on your smartphone



2) Scroll up and tap the avatar at the top left of your profile like you do for Instagram Stories



3) A new page will appear with the message "Share a fleeting thought …", write the thought or message you want to share with your followers here.



4) Note that you can also add photos and GIFs to your Fleet post.



5) Tap the Fleet button to post it.







Steps to see other fleets

one) In the Twitter app, scroll up and tap a person's avatar on the page to see their latest fleets.



2) Swipe down to scroll other feet from the same account



3) Swipe left or right to jump and see the fleets of other accounts you follow







Steps to delete a fleet you have published

one) Tap your avatar and swipe up to see your old fleets



2) Tap "…" after the fleet text

