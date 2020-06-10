Twitter Fleets: How to get started with the new Fleets feature on Twitter

As already mentioned, the feature is currently being tested and is only available to limited clients for both Android and iOS.
So if you want to try out this new feature and wonder how to get started, here is our step-by-step guide on how to get this feature and start using it.
How to get the fleet function
To see the Fleets feature, you will need to update your Twitter app through the respective app stores.
Steps to create a new fleet
Open the Twitter app on your smartphone
Scroll up and tap the avatar at the top left of your profile like you do for Instagram Stories
A new page will appear with the message "Share a fleeting thought …", write the thought or message you want to share with your followers here.
Note that you can also add photos and GIFs to your Fleet post.
Tap the Fleet button to post it.
Steps to see other fleets
In the Twitter app, scroll up and tap a person's avatar on the page to see their latest fleets.
Swipe down to scroll other feet from the same account
Swipe left or right to jump and see the fleets of other accounts you follow
Steps to delete a fleet you have published
Tap your avatar and swipe up to see your old fleets
Tap "…" after the fleet text
Select the Delete Fleet option from the pop-up menu