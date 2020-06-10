TV Writers Group Calls on Hollywood to Hire More Black Writers – Up News Info

As people are forced to confront the racial inequality that has been ravaging the country for decades, even centuries, the Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity (TTIE) published its support for Black Lives Matter and a call to action for Hollywood. to hire more black writers. and demanded that industry leaders commit to equal pay.

In May, TTIE released its second report "Behind the Scenes: The State of Inclusion and Equity in Television Writing," which showed that while the industry has seen an increase in efforts to monitor and track representation in writers' rooms, the underrepresented voices are still jumping. obstacles

In their published article, they called for action to "prioritize hiring black writers, not just when creating black characters and crafting black stories, but for all stories." In addition, they referenced the recently released WGA Inclusion Report which shows that writers who are Black, Indigenous, and Colored (BIPOC) are entering writers' rooms at levels close to parity, but off the radar when they should be rising from rank. .

They offer solutions and require the industry to identify and eliminate practices in the workplace that create obstacles to the advancement of black writers and to raise the voice of black creative executives. Furthermore, they encourage the industry to "sit in the awkwardness of stories you may not recognize" and highlight and elevate stories that go beyond the damaging stereotypes that have often been portrayed in mainstream movies and television.

"We ask that you take this moment as an opportunity to change the way you and your organization do business," they said in their published call to action. “It will take constant commitment and daily practice to change the way we tell stories and the way we do business. Don't let your discomfort be a barrier to transformation. "