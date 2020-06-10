Tucker Carlson loses Disney and other advertisers over Black Lives Matter stance – Up News Info

Tucker Carlson may have one of the most watched shows on cable news, but the Fox News Channel presenter is losing advertisers, again.

While in 2018, more than 20 companies withdrew their ads after Carlson bluntly proclaimed that immigrants made the United States "poorer, dirtier, and more divided," this time the exits outpaced the host's stance on the death of George Floyd and the national protests that followed against police violence and racism.

Both Disney and T-Mobile have cut ties to primetime Tucker Carlson tonight on the host's polarizing stance on the Black Lives Matter movement and the desire for justice and equality in the United States. Along with Papa Johns and SmilDirectClub, the media giant and the telecommunications brand faced a backlash in recent days over their association with Carlson and their belief that the well-attended protests were "Black Lives Matter riots."

Or put another way, putting money in Rupert Murdoch's corporate pocket was not a brand position they clearly wanted to be in right now in the United States.

While he was not a huge advertiser at the much-seen FNC, Disney did not respond to a request for comment tonight on the matter. However, sources tell Up News Info that the ads for ABC shows on Tucker Carlson were mistakenly placed by third parties. The announcements will no longer run, and the Mouse House run by Bob Chapek is not expecting any more locations for Carlson any time soon.

"We also realize that now more than ever is the time for us all to further strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion everywhere," said CEO Chapek along with Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and Executive Vice President and Director. Diversity Executive Latondra Newton to Disney staff on May 30. Notice five days after Floyd was killed on the street by a now-fired Minneapolis police officer.

"We intend to keep the conversation going, not just today, but for as long as it takes to make real change," concluded the correspondence from Disney executives.

It's a stark contrast, to put it mildly, with Carlson's previous encapsulations of the past two weeks in the United States. Last week, the host told his mainly conservative audience that they were not "required to be upset" by the death of Floyd & # 39; s Memorial Day in broad daylight on the street by police.

"This can be a lot of things, we're living this moment, but it's definitely not about black lives," Carlson told viewers on June 8, the first day of Floyd's memorial in his adoptive hometown of Houston. "Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will," added the FNC host cryptically.

Those words prompted T-Mobile, owned by Deutsche Telekom AG, to respond online that "We have posted no ads on Tucker Carlson tonight since the beginning of May and I have canceled all future locations. "The cell phone operator added:" We will continue to support those who oppose racial injustice. "

The new T-Mobile CEO put it in even stronger terms:

It definitely is not. Bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter – Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) June 10, 2020

"That's America tonight, totally cool," Carlson doubled down on BLM-led or inspired protests Wednesday, citing "racist lunatics with semi-automatic weapons" want a new "segregation" in the county. This occurs the same day that Carlson made his own departure and left the Daily Caller. After co-founding the conservative digital medium a decade ago, Carlson was bought a third of his stake in the past few days to supposedly free him to focus on his four-year FNC program.

That said, the fiscal year ends at the end of this month, so we don't have data yet on how the Carlson show has or has not been affected by leaving advertisers. However, beyond boardroom policy, if the previous boycotts of advertisers by Carlson and other FNC shows and the latest historical FNC results in 2018 and 2019 are an indication, we may be seeing an impact of five cents and ten cents when all is said and done.

Still, in another monologue tonight, COVID-19 Carlson's only warning also piled up against stay-at-home orders that state and local governments have implemented in the past three months to keep the disease from spreading, often deadly. . under control.

"Corrupt politicians scared us into relinquishing control over the most basic questions in our own lives," Carlson said with a direct aim at Democrats, even though the White House is in the hands of Republican Donald Trump. "At the same time, they gave more power to their obedient followers like Antifa, while keeping us trapped at home and censored online," said Carlson.

Despite such claims by Carlson and the former Celebrity Apprentice The host, the anti-fascist group, which has become an obsession in FNC and Republican circles, has so far not come forward in any of the Justice Department cases of those arrested for looting and riots after Floyd's death.

At the same time, as the nation sporadically reopens, more than 114,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. The United States leads the world in confirmed cases of the disease with more than 2.04 million cases, so far.

"It turns out that cable news anchors are not very subtle propagandists," Carlson said tonight without any irony. On that perhaps, all parties would agree here.

FULL DISCLOSURE: Dominic Patten has been invited to Tucker Carlson Tonight multiple times discussing a variety of topics