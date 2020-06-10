TSR Updatez: Breonna Taylor Incident Report released with a minimal information detective who requested a licensed no-hit order

After nearly three months after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a no-hit order, the Louisville Metro Police Department has released the incident report, but does not provide any additional information, it is quite blank.

According to The Courier Journal, the four-page document only lists basic information.

"The four-page report lists the time, date, case number, location of the incident, and the name of the victim, Breonna Shaquille Taylor, as well as the fact that she is a 26-year-old black woman."

As for injuries, "none,quot; is listed, but Taylor was shot about eight times and died in a pool of blood, according to her family's lawyers.

It lists the charges as "death investigation – LMPD involved," but marks the "no,quot; box under "forced entry," even though officers used a battering ram to knock on Taylor's apartment door.

The "criminals,quot; are listed as Sgt. Jon Mattingly, 47; Myles Cosgrove, 42; and Brett Hankison, 44.

The "narrative,quot; of the events of March 13 only says "PIU investigation." The rest of the report is said to not have complete information.

Additionally, Detective Joshua James, who applied for the arrest warrant, has been placed on an administrative reassignment, according to Wave 3.

Acting LMPD chief Rob Schroeder said on Wednesday: "This matter has also been referred to the FBI," adding: "This is all part of the process to get to the truth of what happened that night and bring it to that night,quot;.

The other officers involved were also placed on administrative reassignment.

As previously reported, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 12, after a no-touch order was carried out. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot, hitting an officer in the leg, as he believed intruders were breaking into his apartment.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but the charges were dropped.

