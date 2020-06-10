Trump suggests without evidence that a 75-year-old man pushed to the ground by Buffalo police was a "cheat."

Washington President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday morning that an elderly man who was hospitalized after being pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, he was an "ANTIFA provocateur,quot; who may have been trying to "establish,quot; law enforcement.

Trump referenced a segment of the conservative One America News Network that claimed the 75-year-old man, identified as Martin Gugino, was using technology on his cell phone to scan and block police communications during the protest. Network journalist Kristian Rouz, who previously worked for the Russian outlet Sputnik, cited no evidence to back up his claims about Gugino and only referenced a report by "The Conservative Treehouse," a right-wing blog.

In his tweet, Mr. Trump claimed that Gugino, who has long been a local peace activist, "fell harder than he was pushed,quot; by Buffalo Police Department agents during the incident last week and said that he was "pointing (a) scanner,quot; at the police.

"The Buffalo protester pushed by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was expelled after showing up to scan police communications to block the team. Could it be a cheat? The president tweeted.

Kelly Zarcone, Gugino's lawyer, said in a statement that his client "has always been a peaceful protester because he cares about today's society."

"No one from the police has suggested anything else, so we cannot understand why the President of the United States would make such dark, dangerous and false accusations against him," said Zarcone.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said on Twitter that the city is praying for Gugino's recovery and that the two officers involved deserve due process.

"Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, the city of Buffalo is focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice and building a good future for our residents," he tweeted.

While Democrats condemned the president's tweet, many Republican senators said they did not see Trump's comment amplifying the unfounded theory surrounding Gugino's interaction with the Buffalo police.

"I don't think Donald Trump is going to change his behavior," Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to questions about Mr. Trump's tweet, while Texas Senator John Cornyn withdrew after being asked about it.

But Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said Mr. Trump's tweet was "shocking,quot; and told reporters that he did not want to further dignify it with a response, while Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said "it just doesn't make sense. that we are excited. " you are calling them right now. "

Two Buffalo police officers were loaded With a second-degree assault after the incident, County District Attorney Eric John Flynn said Saturday. Images of the interaction were viewed tens of millions of times online. The officers begged not guilty.

Cuomo says Trump should apologize for a "reprehensible,quot; tweet about the Buffalo man

In the video, Gugino is seen, wearing a mask, approaching a group of uniformed officers wearing protective gear as they move down the street in response to a protest. Gugino, who appears to have a cell phone in hand, and two officers can be seen talking, although what was said is unclear.

Officers can be heard in the video yelling "move,quot; before two of the officers push Gugino, who stumbles back and falls to the ground. Officers continue to walk around Gugino, now on his back, as blood drips from his head and pools on the sidewalk. Protesters who witnessed the altercation can be heard yelling that the old man is bleeding, and an officer calls a doctor.

Gugino was rushed to the hospital and treated for a head injury, unconsciousness and bleeding from his right ear, Flynn said. He is out of the ICU, but is still hospitalized, according to Zarcone, his lawyer.

Trump and senior administration officials have blamed the violence and vandalism on protests taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in an anti-facist and left-wing movement known as antifa.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.