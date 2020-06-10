Trump campaign shoots cease-and-desist letter to CNN over poll – Up News Info

Donald Trump's presidential campaign sent a cease and desist letter to CNN demanding they retract and apologize for a poll showing Joe Biden with a 14-point lead in the presidential race.

"We support our survey," said a CNN spokesperson.

A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the letter, senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner write to CNN chief Jeff Zucker that the poll was "designed to Fool US voters using a biased biased sampling questionnaire. "

"Media polls like these are designed to fabricate an anti-Trump narrative and misinform and deceive real voters," he wrote. "It is a trick and a bogus poll to provoke voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a generally false view of real support across the United States for the President."

On Monday, Trump, upset by the survey results, announced that he had hired pollster John McLaughlin to do an analysis of the poll.