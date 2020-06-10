Trump campaign shoots cease-and-desist letter to CNN over poll – Up News Info

Donald Trump's presidential campaign sent a cease and desist letter to CNN demanding they retract and apologize for a poll showing Joe Biden with a 14-point lead in the presidential race.
"We support our survey," said a CNN spokesperson.
A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the letter, senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner write to CNN chief Jeff Zucker that the poll was "designed to Fool US voters using a biased biased sampling questionnaire. "
"Media polls like these are designed to fabricate an anti-Trump narrative and misinform and deceive real voters," he wrote. "It is a trick and a bogus poll to provoke voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a generally false view of real support across the United States for the President."
Related story
Donald Trump tweets conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old Buffalo protester pushed by police: "He felt tougher than he was pushed."
On Monday, Trump, upset by the survey results, announced that he had hired pollster John McLaughlin to do an analysis of the poll.
In their letter, Ellis and Glassner wrote: “According to our independent assessment through the highly respected McLaughlin & Associates, poll The CNN poll today is another biased anti-Trump poll of just 25% of Republicans. It's a survey of 1,259 adults, not even registered voters, let alone likely voters. In addition, it was held between June 2 and 5, before the excellent economic news of last Friday. "Also, the questions and topics selected probably skewed the survey even further."
Trump has often criticized polls in the past as "false", including those conducted by Fox News. Other polls also show that Trump is lagging behind Biden, a smaller gap but still a significant advantage. The RealClearPolitics national poll average on Wednesday shows Biden with an 8.1 point lead.
The campaign asked CNN to retract the survey, conducted by SSRS, "by posting a full, fair, and conspicuous retraction, apology, and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions." They also claim that the polls are defamatory and misleading.
In a story in the Trump campaign letter, CNN.com noted that "while it is true that a live interviewer called 1,259 adults by landline for the survey, the 14-point margin by which Trump follows Biden came from a question asked only of 1,125 registered voters. Polls typically show registered voters rather than likely at this stage of the race, as it is difficult to project whether voters will participate in an election that is within five months. " They also noted that the 25% sample of Republicans is a percentage that is "consistent with several other major polls that use live phone interviews, which provide the most reliable snapshot of the race."