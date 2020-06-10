Trump administrator opposes extending improved unemployment benefit

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration opposes a Democratic proposal to extend a federal unemployment benefit of $ 600 per week approved in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Tuesday.

The $ 600 payment, added to normal unemployment benefits, "was the right thing to do," Scalia said, but it is no longer necessary as the economy begins to recover.

The money, included in a government aid package enacted in late March, has helped millions of workers stay home and pay bills even as the unemployment rate rose to its highest levels since World War II.

The payments will expire July 31, and Democrats have pushed a plan that would extend the improved benefit through January. The House, led by Democrats, approved the proposal last month, but it is considered unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Scalia pointed to an unexpectedly optimistic job report released last Friday. In late July, "we expect the economy to be deeply immersed in the reopening process, with the closing orders completed and millions of Americans released to return to work," he told the Senate Finance Committee.

Unemployment benefits will continue to be necessary in August and beyond, "but the circumstances that originally required the $ 600 increase will have changed," Scalia said. "The policy will also have to change."

Democrats challenged that view, saying the unemployment rate is likely to remain at historically high levels for the summer at least.

Friday's jobs report showed that unemployment unexpectedly fell in May to 13.3% when reopened companies began to retire millions of workers faster than economists had predicted, but the unemployment rate is still on par with that the nation witnessed during the Great Depression.

Seeing President Donald Trump "celebrate victory,quot; on Friday when the jobs report was released "is another sign that he doesn't understand what it is like for people born without a real estate portfolio," said Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the panel's top democrat. .

"Conservatively speaking, more than 20 million Americans are still out of work today," Wyden said, "and I bet you're not celebrating if you're among the many people who don't know how they're going to pay the money." rent or put food on the table this month. "

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Finance Committee, said the weekly payments of $ 600 were "poorly targeted," with the result that most beneficiaries are paid more in unemployment insurance than they earned when they worked.

"This discourages people from returning to work or taking a new job, delaying recovery," said Grassley.

Grassley and other Republicans cited a report from the Congressional Budget Office indicating that extending payments of $ 600 through January would mean that approximately 5 out of 6 beneficiaries would receive benefits greater than the amount they would have earned from working.

Grassley said he hears Iowans residents every day wondering why they are earning less than others who know they receive unemployment benefits. Employers have also complained that the generous benefits are resulting in fewer applicants for job offers, he said.

Wyden called the evidence anecdotal, saying the idea that Americans don't want to go back to work "is totally wrong and insulting."

Scalia said she agrees that most Americans "are excited to go back to work," but added that "at the margins, a certain number will choose not to work,quot; because of the $ 600 payments.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, said the fact that those who earn the extra $ 600 a week get more than they usually pay just goes to show that "they were underpaid before." He pushed for a plan to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, a concept that Scalia resisted.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, said lawmakers made "a serious mistake,quot; in allowing the improved payments to expire in July. Instead, he said, payments should be tied to economic conditions, so that they continue as long as unemployment remains high.

"The benefits end, but the costs do not end," said Bennet.

With the unemployment rate expected to stay in the mid-teens through July, lawmakers will face pressure to commit to some form of renewed benefits for the unemployed.

So far there are no formal negotiations on another aid package. But analysts say the need to address the fate of the $ 600 weekly benefits could force a resolution of the problem this summer.