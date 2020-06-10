Transgender star Billie Lee says Jax Taylor refused to film with her

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Then Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they were fired from Vanderpump Rules, Billie lee took to Twitter to ask Jax Taylor be released, too.
"@BravoTV, what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him on his white cis privilege," he tweeted Tuesday. "Stop celebrating your nasty actions. #CancelJaxTaylor."
The scenes with Lee and Taylor were broadcast on the show.
This was not the first time that the former SUR hostess had spoken about a cast member. In a 2019 blog post, Lee wrote that some of his coworkers "were threatened by my differences,quot; and were "doing their best to exclude me." He also stated that there was an unidentified person who "demanded that I be fired from the program because he was not comfortable working with me."
"Her exact words were: 'I'm not going to lose everything I've worked hard for something stupid I can say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tiptoe around her because she's trans? & # 39; ", he wrote. "Like most men during the #MeToo movement, I was so afraid of saying something wrong that I just wanted it to go away."
ME! The news reached Taylor and Bravo for comment, but received none.
The network announced Tuesday that Schroeder and Doute, along with Max boyens and Brett Caprioni– "will not return to Vanderpump Rules"The news came a few days later Faith stowers, who also previously appeared on the show, spoke on Instagram Live and detailed her experience of being the only black person on the show. At one point during the discussion, Stowers said Schroeder and Doute called the police on her behalf.
"There was an article where there was an African American woman," he said. Candace Renee Rice. "It was like a weird photo, so it looked very, very clear and she had these different tattoos, weird or whatever. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was stealing people and stealing gold." pubs. The woman was free. I was drugging them. I was on a mission. And they called the police and they said it was me. Yes. And this is the true story, I heard this from Stassi during an interview. "
According to Reality teaSchroeder discussed the call during an April 2018 interview about The Bitch Bible Podcast The episode has since been removed. According to the outlet, Doute also tweeted a link to a report on the unidentified woman.
"Hi tweets, isn't this former bomb thief familiar to you?" She reportedly wrote in the deleted tweet, then added: "Someone put her on MTV and gave her a platform for the press. I didn't want to go there, but I'm going there."
"It was fun because they thought it was me because I was a black woman with a weave." Stowers continued, "So they just assumed it was me, and called the police with me. And it didn't work. So they were upset about that."
Shortly after Stowers appeared on the podcast, Doute issued an apology on social media.
"It has taken me a while to really process what I have been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star Faith Stowers," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. . "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of black community law enforcement treatment, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her. It was never my intention to add to injustice and imbalance. I am ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better. "
Schroeder did the same.
"The racially callous comments from my past have resurfaced," he began. "It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was at the time, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the damage I caused." grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. "
Addressing Stowers, he added: "My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions."
In the end, he recognized that what he "did to Faith was wrong."
"I apologize and I don't expect forgiveness," he continued. "I am also sorry for anyone else who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions: taking time to listen, learn, and account for my own privilege."
Boyens and Caprioni, who were criticized after the offensive tweets reappeared, have also apologized.
After the news of the Schroeder and Doute layoffs, Stowers reacted to the news. As he said to E! News, "I feel vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help advance the career, help with the fight forward."
