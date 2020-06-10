Transgender star Billie Lee says Jax Taylor refused to film with her

Then Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they were fired from Vanderpump Rules, Billie lee took to Twitter to ask Jax Taylor be released, too.

"@BravoTV, what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him on his white cis privilege," he tweeted Tuesday. "Stop celebrating your nasty actions. #CancelJaxTaylor."

The scenes with Lee and Taylor were broadcast on the show.

This was not the first time that the former SUR hostess had spoken about a cast member. In a 2019 blog post, Lee wrote that some of his coworkers "were threatened by my differences,quot; and were "doing their best to exclude me." He also stated that there was an unidentified person who "demanded that I be fired from the program because he was not comfortable working with me."

"Her exact words were: 'I'm not going to lose everything I've worked hard for something stupid I can say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tiptoe around her because she's trans? & # 39; ", he wrote. "Like most men during the #MeToo movement, I was so afraid of saying something wrong that I just wanted it to go away."

ME! The news reached Taylor and Bravo for comment, but received none.