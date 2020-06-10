Trans-Australia Airlines plane crash in Mackay, Queensland, remembered 60 years later

Central Queensland paused today to remember one of Australia's worst civil aviation disasters, 60 years after it happened.

On June 10, 1960, a Trans-Australia Airlines flight departed from Brisbane for Mackay, stopping at Maryborough and Rockhampton.

A Trans-Australia flight that crashed at Mackay in 1960 is commemorated. (Aircraft Accident Office)

Upon landing at Mackay, thick fog surrounded the runway, and the transmission was lost just after 10 p.m. M. That night. A search and challenge operation discovered elements of the remains about five hours later.

The 29 passengers and crew on board were killed.

"The real pain for Mackay was that many of the people on board were young, school children from the Rockhampton Grammar School who were returning home to spend the weekend at home as it was Friday night," Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said today. Commemoration service.

"To this day it continues to be the second worst air disaster in the history of commercial aviation. We should not forget that in Mackay, because many Mackay families were affected."

The cause of the incident was never determined, despite the fact that an investigative board was established. The aircraft had flown into the ocean for no apparent reason, 12 km from the runway.

It was established after the incident that aircraft carrying passengers larger than an F-27 should be equipped with flight log data.

Australia became the first country to order the transport of cockpit voice recorders on civil transport aircraft.