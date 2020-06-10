Tom Cruise dodges Britain's new quarantine rule for the filming of & # 39; Mission: Impossible VII & # 39;

WENN

The 'Top Gun' actor is believed to be It arrived in the country via Biggin Hill Airport, outside London, just hours before the new visitor measures came into play.

Tom Cruise He has reportedly sidestepped the new British government quarantine measures by flying into the UK just hours before the new rules for visitors come into play.

Cruise is believed to have landed at Biggin Hill Airport outside London on Sunday June 7 before resuming filming in "Mission: Impossible VII"- just a few hours before UK government rules requiring anyone entering the country to spend 14 days in isolation came into effect.

According to the editors of the British newspaper The Sun, the "Top Gun"Star broke the new quarantine rules, and is now free to resume filming the new movie" Mission: Impossible "on the box office set at an abandoned RAF base in rural Oxfordshire.

A source told the publication: "It is not accidental that Tom arrived on Sunday night, they did not want his protagonist to be locked up alone for 14 days."

"There have already been a lot of delays in the movie and everyone is eager to get it started in the first possible second, so getting in touch before the quarantine rules go into effect on Monday made sense. Hopefully it means the movie I can get back on track and finished without further delay. "

After arriving on the 11-hour flight from Clearwater, Florida, the 57-year-old was taken to luxury rental accommodation in the capital, and will use a helicopter to travel to and from set during filming breaks.

Filming of the latest installment of the action franchise stopped in February, after outbreaks of coronavirus prevented filming in Venice, Italy.

The heads of the films have taken over a former Royal Air Force (RAF) site in Oxfordshire where they are reportedly building sets and a village of high-end trailers so Cruise and the rest of the cast can live there. in a pandemic-proof bubble while filming.