TikTok copycat removed from Google Play Store

Image copyright

Getty Screenshot

Zynn has been widely downloaded since its launch last month





Google has removed the Zynn video app from its Play Store amid allegations that it has been stealing content from other apps.

The TikTok-style app offers cash payments to users who sign up and watch videos, and has become one of the most downloaded apps in the United States.

But it has sparked a series of complaints from influencers on social media that their videos are being republished without permission.

Zynn said he had released a new method for users to report plagiarism.

The popular video platform is funded by Kuaishou, the Chinese rival of TikTok owner ByteDance.

Zynn was officially made available to users in early May.

However, according to Wired, many of the imitation accounts on the platform posted their first posts in February.

Users earn money on the app by watching videos and inviting friends to sign up.

Proceeds can be used to purchase gift cards or transfer through PayPal.

Now, several popular TikTok users, some with millions of followers, have come forward claiming that the accounts they claim to be have started to appear on Zynn.

"I feel it is truly sad that they are stealing content from creators and posing as people," a TikTok influencer told Wired.

The app's community guidelines prohibit users from posting "anything that is not owned or does not have permission from the owner to share."

Google has removed the app from its Play Store amid controversy, although the tech giant has yet to confirm its reason for doing so.

The has asked Zynn and Google for comment.

An Apple spokesman said the company is "investigating,quot; the app, which is currently still available in its app store.