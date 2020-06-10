Tiger King's John Reinke reveals life behind the scenes with Joe Exotic

Tiger King's John Reinke lost both legs, is divorcing and is bankrupt despite starring in the hit Netflix series.

However, despite all his difficulties, the former zoo keeper of Joe Exotic insists that he is one of the luckiest men on the planet.

He said: “I have had an incredible life. There are not too many people who can say they have done what I did.

“He was a professional bungee jumper. I can do almost anything.

"I'm 54 years old and should have died when I was 24. So I'm still lucky.

“My life at the zoo was animal 24/7. That's all I did was take care of the animals and run the park.

"Now I'm taking photos with people and doing some mechanical work.

"I am divorcing my wife and I have a girlfriend.

"I am happier now. In fact, I am the happiest I have ever had."

Her former boss is serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot.

But John, quietly, says there are others, like former Exotic business partner Jeff Low and his bitter rival Carole Baskin, who should be concerned as police and the FBI continue to investigate those appearing on the show.

Big Cat Rescue chief Baskin received the former Exotic Zoo in Oklahoma last week as part of a £ 800,000 settlement.

However, John acknowledges that the truth about the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, could soon come to light.

"The new Florida sheriff is pushing hard," John said of the mystery surrounding the death of Baskin's millionaire husband, who had divorced her but disappeared without a trace.

"The sheriff has offered immunity to anyone else who was involved in that when it happened. He's pressing it.

"There has always been a rumor that she killed her husband and fed him.

Is she able to do it? She's the one who brought the sardine oil. Nobody else. She said if you wanted to get rid of someone, you put sardine oil on them for big cats, so obviously she knows how to do it. "







Apparent maltreatment of caged animals, a possible suicide, a murder plot, a mysterious arson, and Exotic's tripartite same-sex marriage were just a few of the events that kept viewers glued to the Tiger King when the series went live. first aired in March.

But the former mullet-haired Exotic right-hand man at the controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park said he has no regrets about his involvement in the zoo or on the TV show.

John said: "There are many rumors that the animals were mistreated." They were not mistreated, I assure you. I was there for 14 years and I promise you there was no animal cruelty.

“The show talks about a horse that a woman left behind as a pet. Anyone who brings a horse there knew they were going to feed the tigers.

"Usually, it's kind of a health problem and they couldn't fix it anymore."

"The show made it sound really bad and completely changed it."

The most popular Netflix documentary so far has been watched by 100 million people. But while others may have cashed in, John is working part-time repairing cars while he waits to find out if Matthew McConaughey will be playing him in an upcoming movie.

Nicolas Cage has a tip to play Exotic.

Meanwhile, a low-budget comedy called Barbie & Kendra Save The Tiger King has been released, in which John has a cameo.

Tiger King fans have been delighted with his calm demeanor, despite the apparent chaos at the zoo and his tattooed artificial legs.

John was testing a zip line for friends when he broke his back in a fall that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

He landed on a six-inch metal stake that pierced his colon and stomach.

John had to undergo more than 20 operations before his left leg was amputated in 2006.

Her right leg was amputated three years later.

John said: “I lost my legs in that zip line accident.

“The people who built a bungee jumping that I was working with built a zip line to go to some fairs.

"We were testing it when I fell 50 feet.

"I shouldn't have. I hurt my spinal cord. I was paralyzed for two years.

"I have a colostomy, but other than that I live a normal life.

"When my first leg was cut off I thought it was quite elegant to have tattoos, so I kept that and now I have it on both legs."

Speaking of losing legs, he added: "I really don't see it as a fight. It's just my way of life.

"It takes me a little longer to get up in the morning."

He refused to sue the zipline owners, even when they won $ 16 million in the Texas lottery years later.

John said: “I said in the first episode of Tiger King that animal people are crazy.

"They are. They are a unique brand, and I am also one of the crazy people."

John acknowledges that there will be another court battle between Exotic and Low, as the businessman tries to protect the term Tiger King.

He said, "It seems like everyone is suing everyone right now."

He also hopes that his former boss, who once ran for President of the United States, will be pardoned by Donald Trump after the show highlighted the Exotic case.

John said, “Joe did some things wrong. I don't think he deserved 22 years.

“The rental murder stuff was definitely coerced.

"Someone else pushed that. Joe would never have gotten this far without someone pushing him. We all know who that someone was.

"Joe violated some laws, but most of the laws he violated were misdemeanors, so I really think Joe has been there long enough.

"I think he has made enough time for the crimes he has committed.

"But I think the chances of it coming out are slim and I sure don't think I'm going to get an appeal now, because you're not going to find a jury that hasn't seen Tiger King."

"It will be very difficult to find a jury that is not partial."

“But I think he should be allowed to go on appeal, because I think it was done wrong.

"Jeff and Jake Garrison pushed him to the end.

"The weird thing is, no one was given immunity."

Explaining Exotic's near-cult control over his employees and his two husbands before his big cat empire collapsed, John said, "Many of the people who were there at the zoo, I suppose they would call them misfits.

“Many of them were gay and the family had expelled them. They had nowhere to go.

“Many of them were former criminals with nowhere to be.

"You give them a chance and a place to be and a little money and they felt they had to be there."

He added: “I miss the zoo. I don't miss the drama or the people, but I do miss all the animals.

"Right now, I'm going to take it day by day and see how it goes.

"I know a lot of those guys are making money from this deal and I still haven't made any money.

"I am not prepared for life. I have to do something to earn money every day.

“I do odd jobs, I work in cars, mow the lawn.

"I do anything but I am happy. I am doing well."