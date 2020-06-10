Tiffany Haddish spoke about attending George Floyd's funeral

Tiffany explained that attending George's funeral was a way to mourn the many people she knows whose lives have been taken by the actions of the racist police:

And I wanted to be there to support the family, because I understand how they feel. And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. All my friends who passed away, all the people I went to school with who passed away, have been locked up for no reason. Just because they can't afford a good lawyer, or they were accused of things they didn't do.