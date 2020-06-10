Tiffany Haddish spoke about attending George Floyd's funeral

"I have seen my friends being killed by the police."
Tiffany Haddish was a guest on Late night with seth meyers yesterday where he spoke about his experience at George Floyd's funeral, and why he wants to see Hollywood portray the cops in a more "truthful,quot; way.
"What really made me want to be (at the funeral) is that I've seen my friends being killed by the police. I've seen people killed in front of me, like a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old. -Old girl, you know ? "
"And there was nothing I could do except, 'No! Don't do that!' Yelling. What does that do?
Tiffany explained that attending George's funeral was a way to mourn the many people she knows whose lives have been taken by the actions of the racist police:
And I wanted to be there to support the family, because I understand how they feel. And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. All my friends who passed away, all the people I went to school with who passed away, have been locked up for no reason. Just because they can't afford a good lawyer, or they were accused of things they didn't do.
"I wish (the police representation) was more sincere," he told Seth, noting that some movies like Training Day they are "right on the money,quot;. (Training Day is a 2001 film about corrupt LAPD narcotics agents.)
"Hollywood is Hollywood. They are telling stories. And there is not always truth in those stories."
Tiffany revealed that, as a child, she wanted to be a police officer because of the way they were portrayed on television:
I remember when I wanted to be a police officer. I remember being 7 or 8 years old, like, "I want to be a police officer!" Because, you know, television portrays them as honest citizens.
But as he grew older, he began to see beyond the Hollywood illusion that the police only exist "to protect and keep the peace,quot;:
And then as I get older, as I'm more outside, especially when I went to a foster home, it's not that. Is not that. I see them antagonists, creating drama between people.
Tiffany then mentioned how the media portray crime in black communities. He mentioned a friend of hers who recently suggested there would be no problem with the police "if you didn't kill yourselves."
"I thought, 'If you don't shut up …' First of all, let's analyze why People kill each other. And you don't sit here and act like the whites don't kill each other, because there is a whole channel called the ID Channel that I can sit and watch all day. White people kill each other. And there will never be a repetition. They show different new murders every day. "
"But you watch the news for 30 minutes and you think we are killing each other," he said. "And if that's the case, we'd all be gone, right?"
