Tiffany Haddish remembers being helpless watching friends get killed

Tiffany Haddish appeared in the Tuesday episode of Late night with seth meyers and talked about attending George Floyd& # 39; s memorial service in Minneapolis.

The 40-year-old actress was one of many people who gathered at Trask Word and Worship Center last week to remember Floyd, who died on Memorial Day at the hands of the police. While Haddish said she was invited to attend, she also said she wanted to be there because she had seen her friends "being killed by the police."

"I have seen people killed in front of me as a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl," she said. "And there was nothing I could do except, 'No! Don't do that!' Just screaming. What does that do? And so, I wanted to be there in support of the family because I understand how they feel And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. But all my friends who passed away, all the people I went to school with who passed away, have been locked up for no reason just because they can't afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things they didn't do. "