Tiffany Haddish remembers being helpless watching friends get killed

Tiffany Haddish appeared in the Tuesday episode of Late night with seth meyers and talked about attending George Floyd& # 39; s memorial service in Minneapolis.
The 40-year-old actress was one of many people who gathered at Trask Word and Worship Center last week to remember Floyd, who died on Memorial Day at the hands of the police. While Haddish said she was invited to attend, she also said she wanted to be there because she had seen her friends "being killed by the police."
"I have seen people killed in front of me as a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl," she said. "And there was nothing I could do except, 'No! Don't do that!' Just screaming. What does that do? And so, I wanted to be there in support of the family because I understand how they feel And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to. But all my friends who passed away, all the people I went to school with who passed away, have been locked up for no reason just because they can't afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things they didn't do. "
Haddish said being there was "powerful,quot; and that she "cried a lot,quot;.
"I was crying a lot, and it was like tears, not just for Floyd, but for all those people who passed away and all my friends and family who are locked up," she said. "It was like all the tears that I always wanted to cry came out."
the Girls Tour Star also recalled being silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that the Minneapolis police officer, Derek ChauvinHe knelt on Floyd's neck.
"When they had that moment of silence, those eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence on that stage, and I was standing there, next to one of the mothers of a victim, and the tranquility and then the idea of what would happen if Someone's knee was on my neck for so long? "she said. "How helpless were my friends when they were under attack, you know?"
"The tears, I was trying to swallow them," he continued. "And they were coming out of my nose, and my mask was full of snot. And I was, like, holding it, trying, like, to keep the mucus out of my mouth. But there's nothing holding it. And it wasn't there. I wouldn't take it off. because I didn't want to look like a scene from a bad movie. The pain, the amount of pain I felt was tremendous. "
Haddish also addressed the criticism he received after the Rev. Al Sharpton She mentioned her name during the eulogy and several social network users accused her of "receiving screams"and,quot;forcing his presence"
"I don't care if they're tweeting about me," said Haddish, who had also closed the allegations on Twitter. "If you're tweeting about me and that's drawing more attention to what's going on right now, great."
In addition to the Minnesota memorial service, there were services for Floyd in North Carolina and Texas. He was buried in Houston on Tuesday.
