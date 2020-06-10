Thomas Lane, one of the former officers charged in the George Floyd case, released after bonding

Thomas Lane, one of four officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released after posting bail on Wednesday.

According to CBS Minnesota, jail records show that he was released from the Hennepin County Jail after posting bail. Like us previously Lane, along with Tou Thao and J. Alexander Keung, were reported to be accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings. While Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on George's neck was charged with second-degree murder.

Kare 11 reports that records show Lane was fired on parole. A judge set bail of $ 1 million without conditions or $ 750,000 with conditions. Conditions include not using firearms, refraining from security or law enforcement work, and supervised release.

Lane, Thao and Keung are scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, claims the case against his client is weak and says that during the incident Lane, who was on his fourth day at work, asked Chauvin if George should be sidelined during the incident. . He proceeded to say that Lane attempted to administer CPR to George while he was in the ambulance.

As everyone knows, Geroge Floyd's death has sparked protests across the globe as people declared that justice is done in this case and that officers are beginning to face the appropriate consequences when it comes to police brutality.

On Tuesday, George Floyd's third and final memorial service was held in Houston before he was buried.

