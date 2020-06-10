Thomas Lane, one of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, posts bail

Thomas Lane, 37, who had been held in lieu of a $ 750,000 cash bond, was released shortly before 4:10 p.m. from the Hennepin County Jail

One of four dismissed Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted bail and was released Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Lane, 37, who had been held in lieu of a $ 750,000 cash bond, was released shortly before 4:10 p.m. from the Hennepin County Jail, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office told Star Tribune.

Lane is one of three accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd, 46, who died on Memorial Day.

His lawyer, Earl Gray, said the embattled rookie policeman accepted bail on conditions and that he is currently back living with his wife, although he declined to specify where to cite security reasons.

Lane had been locked up last week. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29, where Gray says he plans to file a motion to dismiss all charges.

"Now we can see what happens next from the outside," Gray told the Tribune. "We are going to file a motion to dismiss and hope that it will pass."

Lane's co-defendants Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng remain in jail until Wednesday night.

According to the indictments, Lane, who initially took Floyd into custody, held the father of five's legs, while Keung held his back and Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his bond set at $ 1.25 million.

Meanwhile, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, who face the same charges as Lane, remain in custody in lieu of $ 750,000 cash bonuses at 6:31 pm.