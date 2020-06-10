This is what your DIY face mask needs to protect you from the coronavirus:

The World Health Organization now recommends that the general public wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, and even describes what the masks should look like.

According to the WHO, the "ideal,quot; non-medical facial mask has at least 3 layers.

The WHO also explains which types of cloth have the highest filtration efficiency.

Confusion reigned in the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic, but despite the fact that there are still many things we don't know about the virus and the deadly disease it causes, most of us are finally on the same page about what that we can to mitigate its spread. You should be tested if you're not feeling well, if you're socially estranged from others, wash your hands frequently, and perhaps most importantly, wear a mask when you can't socially distance yourself.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization finally realized the use of face masks during the pandemic, updating its guidelines to suggest that governments should tell their citizens to wear masks in most public settings. The WHO still believes that "the widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high-quality or direct scientific evidence," but the benefits of wearing masks outweigh the drawbacks.

That said, medical masks like these will always be the most effective, but they may not be readily available, so the WHO has also created a set of recommendations for non-medical masks.

As the WHO notes, there are limitless combinations of fabrics and materials that are used to create masks during the pandemic, whether you make them yourself or buy them from a retailer. However, some materials are better at filtering droplets than others, with cotton and polypropylene shirts at the top of the list.

The type of fabric you choose is important, but just as important is the number of layers the mask uses. The WHO says that a minimum of three layers is required for non-medical masks, depending on the material. Cloth cloths are said to provide increased filtration 2-5 times when folded in two layers, and 2-7 times when folded in four layers. Balancing filtration efficiency and breathability is key, but simply put, more layers is better. The WHO even provided specific instructions on what the "ideal,quot; non-medical mask should look like:

The ideal combination of material for non-medical masks should include three layers as follows: an innermost layer of a hydrophilic material (eg cotton or cotton blends) an outermost layer made of hydrophobic material (eg polypropylene, polyester or their blends) that can limit external contamination from penetration through the user's nose and mouth a medium hydrophobic layer of non-woven synthetic material such as polypropylene or a cotton layer that can improve filtration or retain droplets.

The WHO may have taken her sweet time in the face masks, but at least her late orientation is comprehensive.

Iraida Hernández helps her grandson to wear a homemade mask at his home on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba Image Source: CHINE NOUVELLE / SIPA / Shutterstock