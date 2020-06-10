This is what Janhvi Kapoor and her family did after their staff tested positive for COVID-19

Janhvi Kapoor is our guest on the latest episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness With Filmfare. The new show has our digital editor Rahul Gangwani interviewing some of the most beloved celebrities and asking them some fun questions that help spread happiness in these difficult times.

Janhvi, who has been locked up with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai, had quality time to spend with her family as it gave her busy schedule a break. However, things became difficult at the Kapoor home when three of its staff members were diagnosed with Coronavirus. Despite following the closure guidelines, staff members tested positive and this caused a sudden panic at the Kapoor home. Janhvi recounted that phase and shared with us how she became more cautious in the house. “We were shaken for 5-6 days with these 3 cases at home and it is so funny that no one had walked out the door of our complex. So we didn't understand how it happened. But now I spend more time with my father, he wants hot water at night, I put on my gloves and run to the kitchen and bring him hot water or steam. It is not that I need it or anything as a precaution, ”said the actress, giving the message that everyone should have hot liquids to avoid infection. She further adds: "I like that I have that responsibility. Constantly keeping an eye on him (his father) and Khushi. And Biji and Asha are our help and I felt like I had to have everything under control. It made me feel great."

Janhvi even told Rahul Gangwani on the show that all of his positive staff members are doing fine now. “They have been discharged and are now well. We had also done our tests and given negative results. But we still practice social distancing between ourselves and the use of masks and gloves at home. Just to be careful. Janhvi is surely being a practical daughter, but she also reveals that seeing her behave like this, her father and sister think that she is now exaggerating. And he even had a few fights with Khushi, as they think he's getting hyperactive or overreacting. In fact, her overbearing nature causes her father to call her "director."

