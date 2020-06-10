This is the American writer Jas Waters dead at 39

We are Writer Jas Waters has died. She was 39 years old.

The news of his death was confirmed for him We are writers through their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters' death," the statement said. "In our time together, Jas made her mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly "

The creator of the hit show, Dan Fogelman, took Twitter to express your condolences.

"This news took my breath away," he wrote. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories to tell. He made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Partner We are Stars and other celebrities who knew Waters also took to Twitter to remember the late television writer.