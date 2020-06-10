This is the American writer Jas Waters dead at 39

Jas Waters / Twitter
We are Writer Jas Waters has died. She was 39 years old.
The news of his death was confirmed for him We are writers through their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters' death," the statement said. "In our time together, Jas made her mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly "
The creator of the hit show, Dan Fogelman, took Twitter to express your condolences.
"This news took my breath away," he wrote. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories to tell. He made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for loved ones. RIP @JasFly."
Partner We are Stars and other celebrities who knew Waters also took to Twitter to remember the late television writer.
Mandy moore wrote in Twitter, "Sending love and light to @ JasFly's family and loved ones."
Partner We are co-star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have received this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels."
Unsafe& # 39; s Issa Rae tweeted, "I never forget being so excited to have an interview with @JasFly for Necole Bitchie when I was working at ABG. I could feel her warmth on the phone. Over the years, I got to know and appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I will miss you, girl. "
ME! host Nina Parker wrote, "Wow. I just found out about @JasFly and I really don't even have the words. I'm incredibly sad to hear of his passing and I don't even know how to start processing this. I don't." I don't know what to say … this hurts. Rest in paradise Reina ".
Joy& # 39; s Amber patrice riley shared, "I can't believe I woke up to hear you left @JasFly. You inspired me a lot and also challenged my thinking. I really admired you as a writer and as a black woman. We were never able to work together as we wanted, but I am very happy to have met you. #RIPJasFly ".
Waters has writing credits in 18 episodes of We are.
She also worked at Comedy Central. Adjacent hood with James Davis, VH1 The breaks, MTV & # 39; s Real world and Showtime & # 39; s Joking. The late television writer also worked on movies including Hardball, Save the last dance and What men want.
Before his writing career, Waters had his own column on ENVIRONMENT magazine in 2012.