"This is not going to happen,quot;: Reality sets for Minnesota couples who want to get married amid COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's the time of year when the summer wedding season should be in full swing, but the COVID-19 pandemic has sent Minnesota couples struggling to make new plans. Up News Info looks at what the changing restrictions will mean for celebrations in the coming months.

Makaela Egan recalls the optimism she felt just a few months ago. After two years of planning for 200 people to celebrate their big day at Aria in Minneapolis.

"At first I thought there was no way this would come in June, everything was going to be fine," said Egan. "We are discouraged because we cannot have the day we have been dreaming for two years, or at least I have. He just thinks we are already married."

Over time, his fiancee and NFL player J.C. Hassenauer had to help his girlfriend face reality.

"At the end of May we are like, we have to tell everyone that this is not going to happen," said Egan.

Instead, they will have an intimate ceremony elsewhere this month and next summer's big party.

"I really think it's important for people to keep their date and to be special to them and not put off getting married for a whole year," said Sarah Trotter, a wedding planner with Enduring Impressions.

Sarah Trotter plans 50 weddings a year. COVID-19 has postponed 30 of them.

"We are just trying to stay on top of all the different ordinances," he said.

Now, church ceremonies can reach 50% of capacity in Minnesota. But receptions in closed places can only be 25%.

"I think it has definitely given people a more positive outlook on what the summer will be like and what they can plan for," Trotter said.

Trotter is still hopeful that rescheduled weddings for fall and winter will continue as planned. But as for Egan and Hassenauer, they'll be ready for the party in a year.

"We want to get married. That is the most important. Why wait another year when we can still have the day to celebrate and move on? Egan said.

Trotter hopes that the pandemic will have a lasting effect on the overall wedding industry, as people plan smaller weddings and reevaluate their priorities.