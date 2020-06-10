This guy I was dating just got a tattoo on my name's back – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Four months ago, I started dating a boy. We clicked very well.

We live three hours apart, so our relationship was developed mainly through text messages and emails. We had a lot of fun getting to know each other, but I started to see little red flags – he would be very angry if I didn't text him frequently, he seemed possessive, and he was pushing me to push the relationship faster than I wanted to.

Because of this, I broke up with him. At first, he didn't take it well and said some hurtful things. After a few weeks, he asked if we could be friends and stay in touch by text message.

Since I enjoyed the texting pranks, I agreed but made it clear that we are just friends.

He has asked me several times if I would forgive him and move into an intimate relationship with him. Again, I told him I wasn't interested in that, but I hoped we could still be friends.

Amy, you just sent me a picture of your new tattoo. The tattoo is my name (with hearts) on his back!

I hesitate between being furious and simply ignoring it.

I have two questions for you. Can you offer any idea what would make a man do something so ridiculous? After breaking up with someone, it is even possible to remain friends, or should I just take a clean break?

– Don't get my name

Dear don't ink: I find myself hoping this is a Photoshop prank of some sort. Anyway, a man would only do these kind of ridiculous things to manipulate and control you.

In my opinion, you should be furious, and also "ignore it,quot;. What I mean is that you should not transmit any particular strong emotion in response, but definitely move away from this person, disconnecting from him through all channels: telephone, email and social networks.

No, you can't be friends with this man. You shouldn't have any contact with him at all, and if he continues to push the boundaries to get in touch with you (show up in person at your home or workplace), you should gather all the evidence and consider getting a restraining order.

I think in some cases it is possible to transition to friendship when a romance doesn't click, but it is only possible with rational, reasonable and emotionally healthy people. Bottom line: NOT this guy.

Dear Amy: During the current pandemic, my wife and I have been hosting a family member in our home. This person, "Pam,quot;, is a cousin in her 20s. It is easy enough to live with her, and we do not mind having her with us (two of our children, also 20 years old, are also with us).

Pam collaborates and has learned to cook, sharing many household chores with the rest of us.

One thing bothers me. My wife and I are not aggressive Christians, but we are parishioners. We and our children have been saying "grace,quot; together every night throughout their lives. We say a very simple blessing that is easy to learn and say.

Every night we say the blessing together and Pam just sits there. It is as if she refuses to do something that the rest of us believe to be an important ritual.

Am I asking too much to ask her or am I expecting her to say this blessing along with the rest of us?

– Blessed dad

Dear Blessed: Yes, asking or expecting "Pam,quot; to say grace to you is asking too much. She appears to be sitting quietly and respectfully as the rest of the family utters the sentence aloud. Do not impose your practice of faith on it.

Dear Amy: "About to explode!" he was sick of being interrupted by his friend and housemate.

As an old switch, we don't always realize that we are doing this.

For my part, I used to get too excited about a topic and inappropriately cut someone off to add to the conversation.

My friends asked if there was anything they could do to help me correct this communication error. We decided to use visual cues.

When I interrupted, my friends held up a hand as a "stop,quot; signal, but in a pleasant (not annoying) way. After using this method for a while, I reduced my quick start on conversations.

– No longer interrupts

Dear interruption: Communication: it works! Well done.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)