This guy I was dating just got a tattoo on my name's back – Up News Info

This guy I was dating just got a tattoo on my name's back

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: Four months ago, I started dating a boy. We clicked very well.

We live three hours apart, so our relationship was developed mainly through text messages and emails. We had a lot of fun getting to know each other, but I started to see little red flags – he would be very angry if I didn't text him frequently, he seemed possessive, and he was pushing me to push the relationship faster than I wanted to.

Because of this, I broke up with him. At first, he didn't take it well and said some hurtful things. After a few weeks, he asked if we could be friends and stay in touch by text message.

Since I enjoyed the texting pranks, I agreed but made it clear that we are just friends.

He has asked me several times if I would forgive him and move into an intimate relationship with him. Again, I told him I wasn't interested in that, but I hoped we could still be friends.

Amy, you just sent me a picture of your new tattoo. The tattoo is my name (with hearts) on his back!

I hesitate between being furious and simply ignoring it.

I have two questions for you. Can you offer any idea what would make a man do something so ridiculous? After breaking up with someone, it is even possible to remain friends, or should I just take a clean break?

– Don't get my name

Dear don't ink: I find myself hoping this is a Photoshop prank of some sort. Anyway, a man would only do these kind of ridiculous things to manipulate and control you.

In my opinion, you should be furious, and also "ignore it,quot;. What I mean is that you should not transmit any particular strong emotion in response, but definitely move away from this person, disconnecting from him through all channels: telephone, email and social networks.

