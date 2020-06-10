This could be the biggest difference between the PS5 and Xbox Series X

One developer suggested that a key difference between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X could be prioritization of load times and raw power.

With its ultra-fast SSD, the PS5 could load games faster than the Xbox Series X on average, but the Xbox Series X could offer 4K resolution and higher frame rates more reliably.

Sony will finally speak about the PS5 at a digital event on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

After months of anticipation and a week's delay, Sony will finally hold its first major PS5 event on Thursday. While Microsoft has been surprisingly forthcoming about its Xbox Series X, Sony has been frustratingly quiet, save for a deep dive into the rather esoteric system architecture and a look at the DualSense controller.

No doubt part of the mystery surrounding the PS5 will be cleared up after tomorrow's big event, but in the meantime, an intriguing forum post by Thomas Mahler, Game Director at Ori and the blind forest Developer Moon Studios talks about what could be one of the biggest differences between the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In a forum thread about ResetEra On the theoretical advantage that the PS5 will have over the Xbox Series X, Mahler explained how the PS5 could prioritize fast charge times, while the new Xbox focuses on gross power:

Now, suppose the average load time with those SSDs in the next generation will be 10 seconds. And let's be generous and let's say the SSD and PS5 performance is twice as fast as (Xbox Series X): At that point, you would have 10 seconds of charging vs. 5 seconds of charging (note that charging is often more than just shuffling data around, so this is by no means accurate.) I don't know if I would care as much as 5 seconds saved every time I charge if what I give up on that is frame rate or resolution. And I guess that's the bet Microsoft made here: more raw power instead of faster data transfer.

As a result, Mahler believes that we should see Xbox X-Series games "play at 4K more regularly and / or at better frame rates," while PS5 games "will load faster." If first-person exclusives aren't a priority for you, then this could be the deciding factor when buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X this fall and beyond.

As Mahler sees it, the big problem is that third-party developers aren't going to "completely change their games, adjust levels, and other things just to get the most out of the PS5 architecture." He says it just won't happen. If that's the case, and the load times are pretty much the same for most games on both consoles, it would appear that the Xbox Series X would have the upper hand. We will see if Sony does anything to discredit this idea tomorrow.

Image Source: Microsoft