These are the features that come to the public beta of Android 11

The public beta version of Android 11 is now available for Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 smartphones. These are some of the features that are coming to Android 11 phones.
Communication
First, Android 11 will move conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notifications section. The feature will make it easy to answer and manage conversations in one place. And users can mark a conversation with a higher priority to give it preference, and it will be shown on the screen always on and can even be seen through the "Do not disturb,quot; setting.
Additionally, Android 11 features "Bubbles,quot;, which allows users to move their conversations from the notification center and move them to one side to facilitate multiple tasks.
Lastly, Gboard on Android 11 will add automatic emoji and text suggestions.
Ways to control devices and media
Users can now access and control smart devices in one place by pressing the power button. Everything is possible, such as adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights, and unlocking the doors. The power button is also where you can find your Google Pay cards and passes.
There are also new media controls, which will make it quick and convenient to switch between audio and video content. Thus, you can easily switch from your speakers, TV and headphones.
Privacy
There are also more privacy and security controls that allow users to control how and when the device is shared. If you haven't used an app in a while, the device will automatically reset your permissions associated with the app.
There are also unique permissions for apps. This means that users can grant access to the app to use the camera, locations, or microphones only that one time. Users must give access to the application again.
What else
- Users can also schedule their dark themes to rotate at a specific time of day.
- There is also the possibility to pause / play music with a Motion Sense gesture.
- Also, there are app hints now appearing at the bottom of your home page. You can also pin predictions if you want one to stay on your screen.
- Screenshots appear in the lower left corner of your device's screen.
- Native screen recording should also come with Android 11; However, I couldn't find it.
To opt for the beta version of Android 11, click here.