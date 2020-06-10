"There is no pride in genocide," Belgian activists tell .

Statues of former King Leopold II of Belgium and other colonial monuments should be removed "as soon as possible,quot; as the first step in a long-term plan to confront the country's past, activists say.

The Belgian Network for the Question of Black Lives (BNFBL), which participated in the anti-racist demonstration last weekend in Brussels, rejected suggestions that the statues should be kept and better contextualized.

"Adding a brief explanation to the monuments is not enough. The removal of statues would only be a start, how history in Belgium is believed to be reformed, decolonized," the group said in a statement sent to on Wednesday.

An estimated 10,000 protesters joined the Sunday rally in Brussels, part of the wave of outrage sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in the US. USA Which has since become a global cry for racial justice.

Some climbed the statue of Belgium's oldest reigning monarch, King Leopold II, who ruled from 1865 to 1909. They chanted "murderer,quot; and called for "reparations,quot; for the exploitation and brutality that occurred under his rule in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The French word "assassin,quot; ("assassin,quot;) was painted on the base.

A lengthy debate over Belgium's colonial past has been revived by the protests. But there is little sign of consensus or speedy resolution.

Regional and municipal authorities in the Brussels region disagree on where the responsibility lies, while in Wallonia, south of the Belgian capital, the heritage minister said removing the statues of the colonial monarch "would be a way of denying the history,quot;.

But, for BNFBL, the time has come to act.

"We agree that something must be done regarding colonial monuments, street names and other symbols that glorify Belgian colonization," said BNFBL. "There is no pride in genocide. This must be done as soon as possible.

"It is not a 'debate' whether something should be done or not. You are anti-racist or you are not.

"We need to remember our common past correctly. Failure to do so has led to the normalization of having harmful racist symbols in our public sphere. Our government has been silent on these issues for too long and silence on racism is not acceptable."

The collective wants the government "to invest in monuments commemorating the ancient struggles against colonialism in Belgium." It also calls for an anti-racist action plan covering education, housing and other areas, as well as the cancellation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's debts with Belgium and the financial compensation to be paid for the massacres.

"We don't see statues of Hitler in Germany, do we? We believe that the lives of the victims of Belgian colonization should also be respected and remembered. And these symbols do the opposite," argues BNFBL.