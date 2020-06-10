The writer of "Joke", "We are us" was 39 years old – Up News Info

Jas Waters, television writer and journalist, who was a writer on We are and more recently in Joking, has died.

The news was confirmed Wednesday in a statement from the We are Writers' Twitter account. No cause of death was given. She was 39 years old.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters' death," the statement said. “In our time together, Jas made his mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our sincere condolences to your loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. "

Waters worked on the second season of the iconic NBC drama series We are. She most recently wrote on Showtime. Joking Her other television writing credits include VH1. The breaks and Comedy Central Adjacent hood with James Davis. She also has a credit history in the role of Taraji P. Henson What men want

We are Creator Dan Fogelman said of Waters on Twitter: “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and still had many stories to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for loved ones. RIP @JasFly "

Before his television job, Waters was a columnist for Vibe magazine.

The totality #We are The family was devastated to learn of the passing of Jas Waters. In our time together, Jas made his mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our sincere condolences to your loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of – ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020