The world's deadliest cities revealed

On one side of the fence is one of the safest cities in the United States, famous for its beaches, its thriving multiculturalism, and laid-back demeanor.
Tijuana, Mexico, a stone's throw from San Diego, California, has been named the most violent city in the world.
It is the second year in a row at the top of the ignominious list, compiled by the Mexican crime watchdog, the Citizens Council for Public Safety.
The overwhelming number of cities in the top 50 is in the Americas, with just four elsewhere.
By contrast, 375 murders took place in Australia in 2018.
As with most cities on this list, drug gangs are the main culprits in most homicides.
But they are not the main cartels responsible for most of the bloodshed. Instead, they are the street vendors fighting for the territory.
With 1,522 murders in the city each year, the Juárez cartel is famous for its public displays of murder victims.
Instead of hiding the bodies, the cartel's executioner wing, La Linea, often mutilates them and places them in public places.
The intention is to scare citizens into not testifying against them.
Ranked eighteenth on the list last year, Uruapan in southern Mexico has seen a massive increase in killings.
In August last year, nine bodies were hung naked from a bridge.
"Lovely people, carry on with your routines," read a banner next to the bodies, under the group's initials.
Ten other bodies were found elsewhere that day.
In February of last year, nine people were shot to death in a game room frequented by the Los Viagra gang.
5. Ciudad Obregón, Mexico
Kidnappings, car thefts, and robberies are extremely common, and those who resist are routinely shot.
So dangerous is the city that the United States Embassy requires that all employees travel to the airport in an armored vehicle.
But crime and pollution have taken tourists to other places.
And it seems to be working. Homicide rates fell from a staggering 110 deaths per 100,000 people to 71 still dire.
8. Cape Town, South Africa
Harassed by gang violence, the army came to the municipalities to take control and stop the bloodshed.
South Africa is the only non-Americas country to rank in the 50 deadliest cities on Earth's list.
The city had 856,000 residents in 1950. It now has less than 300,000.
Last weekend alone, 21 people were shot in San Luis, six fatally.
10. Vitoria da Conquista, Brazil
There are 389 criminal gangs operating in Jamaica, most of which operate within the capital of the Caribbean island.
The overwhelming majority, according to the Minister of National Security, is disorganized, unsophisticated, and focused on protecting their own territory.
Those gangs are responsible for a substantial part of the city's 680 murders in 2019.
14. Feira de Santana, Brazil
15. San Pedro Sula, Honduras
The world's deadliest city in 2013, San Pedro Sula has been plagued by criminals deported from American jails.
A major landmark of cocaine trafficking, Honduras has seen street gang members murdering innocent civilians with impunity.
Still recovering from Hurricane Maria and ignored by Washington, Puerto Rico residents are terrified of a spike in daytime killings.
The American territory declared bankruptcy after the devastating hurricane, and there has been an exodus of residents heading to the continent.
Among them are 5,000 police officers who have resigned in recent years.
The murder rate in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan is ten times higher than the American average.
18. Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela
24. Mandela Bay, South Africa
25. Benito Juárez, Mexico
31. Barquisimeto, Venezuela
33. Central District, Honduras
41. Johannesburg, South Africa