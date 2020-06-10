The world's deadliest cities revealed

On one side of the fence is one of the safest cities in the United States, famous for its beaches, its thriving multiculturalism, and laid-back demeanor.

Tijuana, Mexico, a stone's throw from San Diego, California, has been named the most violent city in the world.

Tijuana is on the border with the United States. (AP)

It is the second year in a row at the top of the ignominious list, compiled by the Mexican crime watchdog, the Citizens Council for Public Safety.

The overwhelming number of cities in the top 50 is in the Americas, with just four elsewhere.

By contrast, 375 murders took place in Australia in 2018.

As with most cities on this list, drug gangs are the main culprits in most homicides.

Tijuana is one of the most common border crossing points for drug traffickers and migrants to the United States. (AP)

A branch of the Sinaloa cartel, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, has filled the gap caused by the arrest of Joaquín "El Chapo,quot; Guzmán , mainly through acts of violence.

But they are not the main cartels responsible for most of the bloodshed. Instead, they are the street vendors fighting for the territory.

With 1,522 murders in the city each year, the Juárez cartel is famous for its public displays of murder victims.

The border between Mexico and the United States. Trucks flow from El Paso in the United States (left) as traffic is obstructed from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on the right. (AAP) (AAP)

Instead of hiding the bodies, the cartel's executioner wing, La Linea, often mutilates them and places them in public places.

The intention is to scare citizens into not testifying against them.

Ranked eighteenth on the list last year, Uruapan in southern Mexico has seen a massive increase in killings.

In August last year, nine bodies were hung naked from a bridge.

"Lovely people, carry on with your routines," read a banner next to the bodies, under the group's initials.

Ten other bodies were found elsewhere that day.

In February of last year, nine people were shot to death in a game room frequented by the Los Viagra gang.

5. Ciudad Obregón, Mexico

Kidnappings, car thefts, and robberies are extremely common, and those who resist are routinely shot.

So dangerous is the city that the United States Embassy requires that all employees travel to the airport in an armored vehicle.

Caracas, Venezuela has one of the highest murder rates in the world. (AP)

In the 1960s, Acapulco It was the beach resort of choice for Hollywood stars and the wealthy American tourist.

But crime and pollution have taken tourists to other places.

And it seems to be working. Homicide rates fell from a staggering 110 deaths per 100,000 people to 71 still dire.

A body lies in the middle of a busy street in Acapulco, Mexico. (AAP)

8. Cape Town, South Africa

the murder rate in Cape Town It has become so bad that residents of the city's slums and slums rejoiced when the military arrived.

Harassed by gang violence, the army came to the municipalities to take control and stop the bloodshed.

South Africa is the only non-Americas country to rank in the 50 deadliest cities on Earth's list.

Crime has been so bad in Cape Town's slums that the military has been dispatched to restore order. (AP)

St. Louis Once one of the largest cities in the United States, it hosted the 1904 Olympics and flourished thanks to the manufacturing boom.

The city had 856,000 residents in 1950. It now has less than 300,000.

Last weekend alone, 21 people were shot in San Luis, six fatally.

San Luis has been the deadliest city in America for several years. (AP)

10. Vitoria da Conquista, Brazil

There are 389 criminal gangs operating in Jamaica, most of which operate within the capital of the Caribbean island.

The overwhelming majority, according to the Minister of National Security, is disorganized, unsophisticated, and focused on protecting their own territory.

Those gangs are responsible for a substantial part of the city's 680 murders in 2019.

A soldier checks a schoolgirl's backpack in Kingston, Jamaica. (AAP) (AAP)

14. Feira de Santana, Brazil

15. San Pedro Sula, Honduras

The world's deadliest city in 2013, San Pedro Sula has been plagued by criminals deported from American jails.

A major landmark of cocaine trafficking, Honduras has seen street gang members murdering innocent civilians with impunity.

An American flag is burned during a protest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. (AP)

Still recovering from Hurricane Maria and ignored by Washington, Puerto Rico residents are terrified of a spike in daytime killings.

The American territory declared bankruptcy after the devastating hurricane, and there has been an exodus of residents heading to the continent.

Among them are 5,000 police officers who have resigned in recent years.

The murder rate in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan is ten times higher than the American average.

18. Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela

Police enter a prison during a prisoner revolt in Natal, Brazil. (AP)

24. Mandela Bay, South Africa

25. Benito Juárez, Mexico

31. Barquisimeto, Venezuela

33. Central District, Honduras

Detroit has frequently been at the top of the list of the most violent cities in the United States. (AP)

41. Johannesburg, South Africa