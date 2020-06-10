‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Waiting for @Home issues for now – Up News Info

The Wendy Williams Show is pausing @Home editions for now. Williams turned to social media today to reveal that the show will be delayed on remotely produced shows while waiting for the news that it may return to production in the studio.

"I'm waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a program can come back," Williams told fans Wednesday in video posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. With a caption that says "I (heart) for watching!" Williams told viewers "I want to do our show again. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on The Wendy Show … what I want most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you so much. "

"The goal is to return to the studio as soon as we are allowed," a spokesperson for the show confirmed in a statement. "If that is delayed until later in the year, we can revisit the @ Home shows."

Williams announced in May that she would take time off from her program due to health problems from Graves' disease.

The Wendy Williams Show He had been broadcasting remote episodes (Wendy @ Home) from Williams' home in New York City since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nationally syndicated talker, along with much of television and film, closed production on March 12 due to concerns by COVID-19.

The Wendy Williams Show, produced and distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, has been renewed on Fox television stations until 2021-22.