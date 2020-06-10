The US Navy and Army. USA Additional Centauro unmanned ground vehicles ordered

FLIR Systems, Inc., a world-leading industrial technology company focused on smart detection solutions, announced that the US Army and Navy. USA They have ordered a total of more than 160 of the company's Centaur unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), plus related parts and accessories.

On Tuesday, the company's press release said the two contracts, totaling $ 23.5 million, were obtained through the Army's Increased Transportable Robotic System II (MTRS Inc II) program.

Since March, FLIR has announced orders totaling more than $ 65 million for nearly 500 UGV Centaur from the United States Air Force, the Marine Corps, and now the Navy. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams will use the FLIR Centaur to help disarm improvised explosive devices, unexploded ordnance and similar dangerous tasks. Operators can quickly connect different sensors and payloads to the robot to support other functions, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) missions.

"With the Navy joining the MTRS Inc II program, it means that all US military forces will now use a common, medium-sized robotic platform for EOD and CBRN operations," said Roger Wells, vice president and general manager, Unmanned Systems & Integrated Solutions business at FLIR. “In an era of increased joint service operations in combat zones worldwide, having common equipment across all EOD units can support more standardized tactics and techniques, in addition to adding new efficiencies in maintenance and training over the years. to come.

“Our team is incredibly proud to know that the four branches of the United States Armed Services have chosen Centaur as their medium-sized EOD robot. And, more importantly, that our technology is helping so many warriors stay out of harm's way, "Wells added.

In 2017, the US Army USA It selected Endeavor Robotics, acquired last year by FLIR, as its medium-sized robot supplier for MTRS Inc II. The company designed Centaur as its MTRS solution. FLIR is delivering robots to the Army under that multi-year registration program, which after its award was valued at more than $ 150 million, including options. These latter orders fall below the current ceiling.

Centaur is a medium-sized UGV that provides a separation capability to detect, confirm, identify and eliminate hazards. Weighing approximately 160 pounds, the open architecture robot features an advanced set of EO / IR cameras, a manipulator arm that reaches over six feet, and the ability to climb stairs. Modular payloads can be used for CBRNE detection and other missions.