The Telehealth Babylon Health app allowed users to view video queries from other patients

Babylon Health, a major player in the growing telehealth market, has admitted that a data breach in its app allowed a small number of users in the UK to view recordings of other patients' video consultations with doctors. The firm says that only three users in the UK were affected and that the underlying software bug has already been fixed.

The violation was brought to the company's attention after a user, Rory Glover, tweeted who had access to "more than 50 video recordings,quot; of private consultations of other patients.

"It surprised me," Glover told the . "You don't expect to see something like that when you use a trusted application. It's shocking to see such a monumental mistake made."

Babylon Health is one of many new players in the international telehealth space, a market that has become more important as the ongoing pandemic limits in-person contact. The company's app provides a number of services, including chatbot-based diagnoses of basic ailments and video consultations with doctors through its "GP at Hand,quot; feature.

The London-based startup has worked extensively with the UK National Health Service to streamline checks with local doctors. However, it has also been criticized for choosing the easiest cases, exploiting the NHS system that allocates funds to local physicians, and providing misleading or incorrect medical advice through its automated systems.

However, the company is growing rapidly, and last year it announced what it claimed was the largest round of funding in Europe and the United States for a telehealth app. The company received $ 550 million in funds for a valuation of more than $ 2 billion. With the investment, it intends to expand in the United States and throughout Asia. It was launched in Canada last March.

In a press release on the recent rape, a Babylon Health spokesperson said: “This was the result of a software bug rather than a malicious attack. The problem was quickly identified and resolved. Of course, we take any safety issue, however small, very seriously and have contacted affected patients to update them, apologize and provide support when necessary. "