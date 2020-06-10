The star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi Schroeder asks: Why is it always just about African Americans?

A clip from Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder's podcast has resurfaced online, and in the episode, Stassi asks why it's all about African-Americans.

"I'm sick of everyone doing everything about race," she said as she spoke of the #OscarsSoWhite movement. "I'm a little over the top."

She continued: "But, like everyone else, giving their passionate speeches about race and all that stuff, I wonder: 'Why is it always just about African-Americans?' Why don't Asians say: "We are not represented,quot;? Why are they not, as I do not know, the American Indians and Latinos do not say "We are not represented,quot;? Why is it always just "that,quot;?

Stassi added: "And then, when they get angry, everyone has to go further and then make them happy. And I hate saying the word 'they' because I'm not, not everyone is the same. I mean those who are out there complaining about things.

"Maybe you weren't nominated because you didn't do a great job on your movie, like it wasn't about race. It's literally not about how you look at all. It's like your acting ability, like, what's the real f * ck ".

Schroeder has already been fired from the show after being exposed as a racist.