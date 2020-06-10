The star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi Schroeder asks: Why is it always just about African Americans?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

A clip from Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder's podcast has resurfaced online, and in the episode, Stassi asks why it's all about African-Americans.

"I'm sick of everyone doing everything about race," she said as she spoke of the #OscarsSoWhite movement. "I'm a little over the top."

She continued: "But, like everyone else, giving their passionate speeches about race and all that stuff, I wonder: 'Why is it always just about African-Americans?' Why don't Asians say: "We are not represented,quot;? Why are they not, as I do not know, the American Indians and Latinos do not say "We are not represented,quot;? Why is it always just "that,quot;?

