The St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office offers alternative options for reporting an emergency amid telephone service problems – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Louis County authorities are offering residents alternative options for reporting an emergency after receiving multiple reports of problems with cell phones and landlines.

According to the sheriff's office in Buhl, both Century Link landlines and AT,amp;T cellular service have been disrupted, making it difficult for people to access 911 services. Authorities say anyone who needs assistance and Unable to reach 911 you must report any emergency directly to the Buhl Ambulance Hall on Jones Avenue.

The sheriff's office recommends using a landline phone for anyone else in the county who has problems with cellular service. Additionally, AT,amp;T suggests that customers enable WiFi calling if they can.