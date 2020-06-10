The second woman quickly follows the first to the ocean nadir

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

The second of two women is poised to make history by diving into the deepest place in the ocean: the Challenger Deep, the lowest point of the Mariana Trench, the largest of the many nooks and crannies of the sea.

The long fissure in the western Pacific is 200 miles southwest of Guam. The muddy bottom of the abyss lies nearly seven miles down in dark darkness under crushing pressure.

If the waves, the technology and the weather allow it, Vanessa O & # 39; BrienA 55-year-old adventure tourism star plunges into the icy abyss on Thursday. Their moment comes after the crash on Sunday of Kathy Sullivan, 68, an oceanographer, astronaut and the first American woman to walk in space.

Both women are passengers of Victor L. Vescovo, a wealthy investor who climbed Mount Everest and last year piloted a mini submarine in the Challenger Deep.

His innovative craft is for sale, and earlier this year. a London company sold dives on the expedition for $ 750,000.

The men who have descended include James Cameron, the creator of the films "Avatar,quot; and "Titanic," who explored the depths on a dive in 2012, and two Navy divers in 1960. Dr. Sullivan became the eighth person in history to reach the bottom of the abyss and the first woman.

Mr. Vescovo calls his diving adventure Caladan Oceanic, after a planet covered in water in the science fiction saga "Dune,quot;. His two-person craft features a five-foot internal dial made of titanium, super strong metal, and three plate-sized portholes. He had it built by Triton Submarines, a company in Sebastian, Florida. The dive boat and its mother ship cost $ 48 million.

In a recent profile, The New Yorker described Mr. Vescovo as part of an elite group of explorers who established the last significant records on Earth.

In an email Tuesday, Mr. Vescovo said that Ms. O & # 39; Brien was paying for her dive, but did not give a specific figure.

Ms. O & # 39; Brien He told Forbes in April that he decided to pay his share of the expedition rather than sign up for sponsors, as fans of extreme adventure often do. "It didn't seem appropriate to try to find sponsors," he said, at a time when the global coronavirus pandemic had ruined so many lives.

Vanessa Audi Rhys O & # 39; Brien grew up in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, worked for Barclays and Morgan Stanley and is the author of an upcoming memoir, "To the Greatest Heights." The book describes Ms. O & # 39; Brien's fall from the corporate ladder during the 2009 economic downturn and her search for new meaning in global mountaineering.

In the depths of the global ocean, the line between raw exploration and adventure tourism has long been blurred. In 1985, the deteriorated hull of the Titanic was discovered some 73 years after the luxury liner, which is said not to be able to sink, struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage and sank in waters more than two miles deep, resulting in the loss of more than 1,500 lives. .

In 2003, scientists warned that visitors in new-capacity miniature submarines were endangering the world's most famous shipwreck. Assaulted by explorers, filmmakers, greetings, and tourists, including a couple who married on their sunken bow, as well as rusty and seabed creatures, the iconic cladding was quickly described as falling apart.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR