The second woman quickly follows the first to the ocean nadir

The second of two women is poised to make history by diving into the deepest place in the ocean: the Challenger Deep, the lowest point of the Mariana Trench, the largest of the many nooks and crannies of the sea.

The long fissure in the western Pacific is 200 miles southwest of Guam. The muddy bottom of the abyss lies nearly seven miles down in dark darkness under crushing pressure.

If the waves, the technology and the weather allow it, Vanessa O & # 39; BrienA 55-year-old adventure tourism star plunges into the icy abyss on Thursday. Their moment comes after the crash on Sunday of Kathy Sullivan, 68, an oceanographer, astronaut and the first American woman to walk in space.

Both women are passengers of Victor L. Vescovo, a wealthy investor who climbed Mount Everest and last year piloted a mini submarine in the Challenger Deep.