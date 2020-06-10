The Ruderman Family Foundation pays tribute to "This Is Us", "See", "Atypical", "Spare Room" and "The Politician" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Ruderman Family Foundation has unveiled its latest "Authentic Representation Seal" honors, recognizing films and television series that demonstrate a commitment to full inclusion in popular culture. The disability rights organization is honoring This is us, see, outlier, spare room and The politician for the authentic casting of actors with disabilities.

This brand is the fourth prize of the Foundation's Authentic Representation Seal. This year, honorees include We are who played Blake Stadnik, an actor with Stargardt's disease (a form of macular degeneration), like Jack Damon in the NBC family drama. The character was born with retinopathy of prematurity. In See, Marilee Talkington and Bree Klauser are legally blind in a series set in a future where all humans have lost their sense of sight, until twins with sight are born.

On Netflix Atypical Three actors with autism are introduced: Dominique Brown, Layla Weiner and Spencer Harte, while the show Spare room Cast Cole Sibus, an actor with Down syndrome, like Arrow, a role portraying the same disability. Sibus plays the brother of a widow who rents a room to a guilty war veteran who tries to make amends. The politician starring Ryan J. Haddad, who has cerebral palsy, as Andrew Cashman, a character with cerebral palsy. The show also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange in a story about a young man in high school and his aspirations to be President of the United States.

"We are pleased to see continued progress in the area of ​​authentic representation in entertainment, including the latest recipients of our Authentic Representation Seal," said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation. "At the same time, we hope that these recognitions continue to inspire broader institutional change in Hollywood, motivating more producers and directors to not only audition, but eventually choose actors with disabilities, especially in the roles they are qualified to play. For too long, disability has been neglected in the Hollywood conversation on diversity, and inclusive and authentic inclusion decisions play a major role in correcting this historical error. "

The Authentic Representation Seal is awarded when the productions meet two criteria: they present actors with disabilities with a speaking role of at least five lines; and are on, or on the verge of, general launch. The previous round of honorees included the television series Tales from the city, General Hospital, Years and years and Loudermilk.