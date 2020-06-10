The Rockies select Zac Veen in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft at No. 9 overall

The Rockies selected high school outfielder Zac Veen with his first pick, and ninth overall, in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound Veen played at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida. The left-handed hitter was the No. 7 prospect in the draft according to MLB Pipeline.

Widely considered the best high school player in the draft, Veen is a five-tool player who vowed to play collegiate in Florida. His power emerged later in his coaching career and he has already drawn comparisons to a young Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger.

Veen, Florida's Gatorade 2020 player of the year, is the Rockies' third-selected outfielder with his first-round pick, joining Kyle Parker in 2010 and David Dahl in 2012. He is the 15th-ranked high school player for the Rockies with their First selection.

As a senior, Veen had four doubles, three home runs and 17 steals with a .627 base percentage and .969 slugging percentage in 11 games for Spruce Creek before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Colorado selected UCLA first baseman Michael Toglia with his first-round pick at No. 23 overall. And in 2018, the Rockies took left-hander Ryan Rolison, now the organization's best starting pitching prospect, to No. 22 overall.

Other notable Rockies first-round picks include first baseman Todd Helton (No. 8 overall for Tennessee in 1995), left-hander Jeff Francis (No. 9, University of British-Columbia, 2002) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki ( No. 7, Long Beach State, 2005).

Also, current Rockies Trevor Story (No. 45, Irving High School, Texas, 2011), David Dahl (No. 10, Oak Mountain High School, Alabama, 2012), Jon Gray (No. 3, Oklahoma, 2013), Kyle Freeland (No. 8, Evansville, 2014) and Brendan Rodgers (No. 3, Lake Mary High School, Florida, 2013) were all first-round.

The other Colorado team on the first night of the draft, which condensed from the usual 40 rounds to five, reaches Competitive Balance Round A at No. 35 overall. The Rockies have six teams overall.

This story will be updated.