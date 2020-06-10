The remains found on the Idaho property are the missing children of Lori Vallow: family

REXBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
Seeking Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan It has come to an end, according to a statement from his family.
In the statement shared on Twitter by reporter Fox10 Justin Lum, it is revealed that the remains of Lori Vallowthe children were found in their stepfather Chad DaybellIdaho owned. "The Woodcock & # 39; s and The Ryan & # 39; s are confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that we these two shining stars have been stolen, and we only hope that they die. without pain or suffering " Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J.'s biological grandparents Colby Ryan, The son of Lori Vallow from a previous marriage, and Kelsee RyanColby's wife shared her statement.
The Ryan and Woodcock said official statements from the Rexburg police, medical examiner and FBI are to come. Authorities have yet to reveal the identities of the bodies, which were discovered Tuesday. June 9.
Also, Daybell's brother, Mateand her sister in law HeatherThey have released their own statement to E! News that expresses its "sincere sympathy,quot; to all involved.
"We are devastated by today's news and the apparent role Chad has played in what happened," his message says in part. "Throughout this terrible experience, we have supported another in search of the truth, and we will continue to do so."
Daybell, an author of the end of the world, is currently in police custody and has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence, according to the criminal complaint obtained by E! News. ME! News has contacted Daybell's attorney for comment.
According to NBC News, during Daybell's first court appearance on June 10, the Madison County District Attorney Rob wood He did not confirm the identities, but stated that the remains found were children and that "the form of concealment,quot; of one of the bodies was "particularly appalling."
Daybell was detained Tuesday after Rexburg police, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI executed a search warrant for Daybell's property for the second time this year.
Rexburg Police Department investigators said in December that Daybell and Vallow became J.J. and Tylee's missing person investigation when J.J. grandparents filed a missing persons report in late November. According to NBC News, investigators also said that Daybell and Vallow lied when asked about J.J. and Tylee's locations.
J.J., Vallow's 7-year-old adoptive son, was last seen at his school two months earlier, during a meeting in which Vallow told the school principal that he was enrolling him and that he was considering studying at home.
As for Tylee, the 17-year-old was last seen by loved ones on September 8, when she took a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother, aunt and uncle. He posed for a photo with his brother at one of the park's landmarks.
NBC News reports that the couple, who married on November 5, 2019, have refused to cooperate since the investigation began in late November and fled to Kaua & # 39; i, Hawaii, where police said they were found on January 25.
In February, Vallow was extradited to Idaho on charges of desertion and non-support of dependent children. She has also been accused of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal request to commit a crime, contempt of court, and intentional disobedience of the process or court order. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.
She and Daybell are being held on bail of $ 1 million each and await trial.
Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the October 19 death of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy daybell. Tammy's death was initially declared "natural," but in court documents prosecutors said the death has been reclassified as "suspicious," KTVB, an NBC affiliate in Boise, reported in April.