The remains found on the Idaho property are the missing children of Lori Vallow: family

Seeking Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan It has come to an end, according to a statement from his family.

In the statement shared on Twitter by reporter Fox10 Justin Lum, it is revealed that the remains of Lori Vallowthe children were found in their stepfather Chad DaybellIdaho owned. "The Woodcock & # 39; s and The Ryan & # 39; s are confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that we these two shining stars have been stolen, and we only hope that they die. without pain or suffering " Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J.'s biological grandparents Colby Ryan, The son of Lori Vallow from a previous marriage, and Kelsee RyanColby's wife shared her statement.

The Ryan and Woodcock said official statements from the Rexburg police, medical examiner and FBI are to come. Authorities have yet to reveal the identities of the bodies, which were discovered Tuesday. June 9.

Also, Daybell's brother, Mateand her sister in law HeatherThey have released their own statement to E! News that expresses its "sincere sympathy,quot; to all involved.