The Red Sox admit that racism in Boston is a problem

The Red Sox released a statement Wednesday acknowledging recent quotes from former MLB outfielder Torii Hunter about racism at Fenway Park. The club wrote that bigotry on the Boston sports scene is a real problem.

Hunter said he included non-trade clauses in his contracts so he wouldn't have to play in Boston, where he said he had been subjected to racial abuse for years. He recalled a time when children chanted the N word to him during a game.

He is far from the only black player to encounter racism by fans at Fenway Park, even in modern times. In 2017, for example, Red Sox fans swore at then-Orioles outfielder Adam Jones and threw peanuts at him.

"Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs," the Red Sox wrote in their statement on Wednesday. "Those are just the ones we know. And it's not just the players. It happens to the dedicated black employees who work for us on game days."

MORE: NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag

Torii Hunter appreciated the message sent by the Red Sox statement.

"The change begins now," Hunter wrote. "Lots of love!"

Fair or not, Boston has a reputation for being unfriendly to blacks. The Red Sox were the last MLB team to sign a black player, who joined 12 years after the Brooklyn Dodgers signed Jackie Robinson.

Former owner Thomas Yawkey, who oversaw the team when he couldn't add a black player for more than a decade, is still honored with a street that bears his name outside of Fenway Park.

In recent years, the Red Sox have talked about changing Yawkey Way to recognize a figure not associated with racism, but they haven't yet. Perhaps his recognition of a problem on the Boston sports scene heralds movement in that regard.