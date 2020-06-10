The princess king calls J.K. Rowling for Tweets Anti-Trans & # 39; baffling & # 39;

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He has also received criticism from people like Daniel Radcliffe, Halsey and Sarah Paulson for their 'transphobic' comments. on sex and gender.

Genderqueer singer Princess king has hit J.K. Rowling for controversial tweets about sex and gender, many have considered "transphobic."

The author of "Harry Potter" hit the headlines over the weekend (June 6-07), after tweeting: "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real , the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. "

"I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth."

His intervention sparked the fury of LGBTQ + activists and even sparked the "Harry Potter" star. Daniel Radcliffe To condemn Rowling, with the hit maker "Pieces of Us," the real name Mikaela Straus personally takes the writer's comments.

"I'm not the person you'll find calling people on the internet, but with that said it's personal," she (her preferred pronoun) captioned a post with a black square on Instagram. "JK Rowling … why I find your comments so puzzling, damn, there are so many reasons."

Explaining his anger, he continued: "First of all, I don't think especially now that you realize the accidental queer haven you created in your books for so many children on the LGBT spectrum. Right now you are counting countless trans / femme children who basically don't they deserved to be part of that utopia. That you practically deny the presence of their identities in this world. "

Accusing the author of mistakenly claiming to be a victim, she became enraged: "Do you feel that your femininity is under attack by a movement towards trans equality? What does this have to do with you and your femininity and why you feel so angry? of trans femme people somehow erase you?

He then criticized her for "refusing to listen to a group of people killed, beaten and unprotected by the law every day."

Other stars who have criticized Rowling for her comments include, Halsey, Hozier and Sarah Paulson.