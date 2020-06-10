The most expensive cities in the world for foreign workers.

In the United States' first COVID-19 epicenter, an increase in the cost of living has seen Mercer list New York City as the sixth most expensive location in the world for foreigners to live and work.

The data was collected in March, so most of the pandemic's impact on prices is not reflected in the 2020 rankings, but with grocery prices already on the rise in the United States and elsewhere, it is a safe bet that the most expensive cities in the world are getting more expensive

This year, Mercer has selected crown-related products, with New York City being the most expensive place to pick up its cleaning products, including antiseptic spray and soap.