The miracle in the mountains can end with the Tic Tac avalanche

William Callaghan can cash in on "a million Tic Tacs,quot; after his mother's prayers were miraculously answered today, on a cold, remote Victorian mountain.

The 14-year-old boy, so lovingly described by his mother Penny Callaghan as "vulnerable,quot; and "resilient," returned to his family after he disappeared in Mt Deception for two days.

Will, who has nonverbal autism, separated from his family as they walked to the summit, and was lost without food or water in freezing, life-threatening conditions.

William Callaghan is hugged by his mother at base camp in Mount Disappointment. He was found alive after two cold nights in the Victoria bush. (AAP / James Ross)

Speaking in the hours before he was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Callaghan spoke about his son, his beautiful nature, and the things he loved.

"I want to give him a million Tic Tacs," he said.

"I often use it to reinforce behavior, and now, you know … I just want to give him all the things he loves."

As search groups of more than 400 scoured the vast site, on foot, horseback, motorcycle, and air, hopes quickly faded on the third day.

Overnight, search crews began airing the television show Thomas the Tank Engine through loudspeakers, hoping to attract Will's attention.

"Sometimes being the mother of an autistic child is really difficult," said Callaghan, who also has another child with autism.

She revealed that Will doesn't really like being hugged, but he could have his job cut out for him tonight.

"He usually doesn't like people to touch him. He's always on his terms," ​​he said.

"I'm not really the prayer type, but I'm doing it now, because I want him home," said Ms. Callaghan, when the third day came at Mt Disappointment.

Mercury fell below zero on both nights, leaving Will, who was wearing blue sweatpants and a hoodie, extremely vulnerable.

His mother described him as "very skinny,quot; and "poorly padded,quot;.

"He's always on the go. He's very active, so he's pretty fit."

Emergency crews assist Will Callaghan, who was found after being lost for two nights on a Victoria mountain. (AAP / James Ross)

Penny Callaghan hugs her son, Will, who was found on the third day of a large search on Mt Deception in Victoria. (AAP / James Ross)

Will Callaghan beat the odds after a massive search ended with hugs and joy at Mt Disappointment. (AAP / James Ross)

William Callaghan, in a blue jacket, is led through the base camp where the prospectors had been camping for two nights, while searching for the missing 14-year-old girl. (9News)

William Callaghan survived two nights in extremely cold temperatures, wearing only blue sweatpants and a hoodie. Here he is seen wearing a blue jacket, being carried away as members of the search party observe (Victoria Police)

Mount Deception was named by explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell in 1824 due to their disappointment that the dense growth of the trees prevented them from seeing Port Phillip Bay from the top.